'Leviticus' takes top prize for world features at Bifan

Participants pose at an awards ceremony for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on July 9. BIFAN

The queer horror film took both the Best of Bucheon and audience awards in the world features category at this year’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

The queer horror "Leviticus" took both the Best of Bucheon awards and the Audience Awards in the world features category at the ongoing Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan), organizers said Friday.

The jury praised "Leviticus" as a film that "opens up striking new possibilities for queer horror," according to the organizers.

The Best Director Choice award went to Curry Barker's "Obsession," while the Jury's Choice prize went to Jane Schoenbrum's "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma."

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In the Korean features category, "Knock" by Jeong Beom clinched both the Best of Bucheon awards and the Audience Award.

Bifan, held in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, is the country's biggest genre film festival. This year, it features 321 features and shorts from 50 countries, and runs through Sunday.





Yonhap



