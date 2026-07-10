'Leviticus' takes top prize for world features at Bifan

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'Hope' star Jung Ho-yeon hopes to tame her 'wild horse' energy
After the whirlwind of “Squid Game,” Jung Ho-yeon says she took time to regain her balance before making her feature film debut in Na Hong-jin’s Cannes-tested sci-fi thriller “Hope.”
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Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ turns a tiny village tragedy into cosmic horror
After Cannes viewers praised the film's action but criticized its special effects, the director said he is still working to perfect the movie “until the very end.”
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Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung cast in upcoming Joseon-era action film
Action feature “Nambeol” follows Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) warriors on a rescue mission, and marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Lee Mo-gae.
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Tony Rayns, British critic who championed Korean cinema abroad, dies at 78
A longtime advocate of Asian filmmaking, he helped launch the Busan International Film Festival and was instrumental in bringing Korean movies to a wider audience.