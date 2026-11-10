Lee So-ra takes former agency chief to court over rights to 45 songs

Lee says she ended ties with the former agency after trust broke down, seeking to protect her musical assets.

Veteran singer Lee So-ra has reportedly pursued legal action against the head of her former management agency Seiren over ownership of the master recordings of 45 of her signature songs.

Lee sought a court order in early February to seize the neighboring rights to recordings of 45 songs, including “The Wind is Blowing” (2004), held by the former chief of her former agency, according to industry sources on Tuesday. The Incheon District Court upheld Lee’s complaint on Feb. 13.

Neighboring rights refer to legal protections granted to performers and record producers, separate from the copyrights associated with a song’s lyrics and composition.

The seizure request covers rights associated with Lee’s sixth studio album, “Eyebrow Moon” (2004), which features her signature hit “The Wind is Blowing,” as well as her seventh and eighth full-length albums and a remake album.

The former agency chief, identified only by their surname Kim, previously headed Lee’s management agency and was credited with management duties on her fifth studio album, “SoRa’s 5 Diary” (2002).

Lee signed with a new agency Mareheem in July and released a new single, “Summer Breeze,” in the same month.

“Despite our long-standing relationship with the former agency, we determined that trust could no longer be maintained after we assessed the circumstances,” Lee’s representatives said. “We have since ended our relationship with the agency and initiated legal proceedings to safeguard the artist’s rightful interests and musical assets.”





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]