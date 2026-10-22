Lee Soo-man’s new boy band A2O Soul to release 1st album in November

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New Netflix series starring Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo to premiere in December
Period drama "Tantara," following a woman’s rise in the recording industry, premieres Dec. 11.
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Riize's Anton voted K-pop idol who would look best in a police uniform
Riize member Anton topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist who would look best in a police uniform, followed by Stray Kids' Bang Chan and BTS's Jimin.
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Twice’s Jihyo parts ways with JYP Entertainment after 21 years, launches own agency
The group's leader has left JYP Entertainment after 21 years and launched her own agency, Emithaus, while continuing group and solo activities.
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CNBlue returns with Japanese album ‘Full Circle’
The rock band has released its eighth Japanese full-length album, 'Full Circle,' featuring lead track '360°.' The band will begin its Japan concert tour in Tokyo on Nov. 2.