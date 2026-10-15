Lee Soo-man’s A2O Lite tops Melon

A2O Lite performs its debut single "Neon" during the “Welcome to Soulite From A2O Soul A2O Lite” debut showcase at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12. YNA YNA

The former SM Entertainment chief’s new girl group reached No. 1 on Melon with its debut single, “Neon,” before slipping to sixth.

A2O Lite, the first girl group produced by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man, reached No. 1 on Korea's largest music streaming platform shortly after releasing its debut single, before falling to sixth place hours later, data showed Thursday.

The group's debut digital single, "Neon," had topped Melon's Top 100 chart by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, 29 hours after its release at 6 p.m. the previous day, according to music industry experts.

It is unusual for a rookie group to top the chart within two days of a song's release, although it dropped to sixth place the following morning. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Soyeon's "I'm Gonna Toesa (feat. Kian84)" returned to No. 1.

A2O Lite is a nine-member group launched by A2O Entertainment, the company founded by Lee after he left SM Entertainment. Lee simultaneously introduced A2O Lite and 15-member boy band A2O Soul at a media showcase in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Monday.

He returned to the domestic K-pop market after a three-year noncompete agreement expired earlier this year. He agreed to the restriction when he sold his stake in SM Entertainment to HYBE in February 2023.

A2O Lite performs its debut single "Neon" during the “Welcome to Soulite From A2O Soul A2O Lite” debut showcase at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12. YNA

A2O Lite's achievement has drawn attention because "Neon" departs from the prevailing success formula of the recent K-pop industry.

Recent releases often feature songs under three minutes long designed for dance challenges on short-form video platforms, along with styling that highlights each member's individuality. "Neon," by contrast, is a relatively long track with a length of 3 minutes and 28 seconds. It emphasizes sharp synchronized choreography, coordinated stage outfits, high notes and a dance break — elements reminiscent of earlier generations of K-pop.

The song was produced by Yoo Young-jin, who worked with Lee at SM Entertainment on music for acts including H.O.T., BoA, TVXQ, Girls' Generation, SHINee and aespa.

The group has also generated online buzz for its members' appearances, as it gives a sense of familiarity by evoking former SM Entertainment artists. Some users said Aijing resembles BoA during her debut era, while others compared Oa to former S.E.S. member Eugene and former Girls' Generation member Jessica.

A2O Lite consists of multinational members from Korea, China, Japan and Thailand.





Yonhap