From left, Joohoney from Monsta X; Jeongyeon from Twice; Park Jung-soo; Kim Yong-gun; Han Ji-min and Lee Seo-jin pose for photos at a press conference for tvN's "Just Human Friends" at The Link Seoul in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. NEWS1

How entertaining can six friends traveling through Europe be? tvN's "Just Human Friends" is betting on three pairs of longtime friends and the chemistry they find across generations.

Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min have been friends for almost two decades. Judging by their exchanges at Thursday's press conference for their new unscripted travel show “Just Human Friends,” they have spent much of that time perfecting the art of getting on each other's nerves — and occasionally crossing a line.

“The Han Ji-min I remember from 20 years ago was an innocent, quiet, girlish figure,” Lee said at the event in Seoul. “What I discovered on this trip [for the show] was a headstrong, middle-aged woman who doesn't listen to others and throws her weight around.”

“There's no trace of her former self. I even wondered whether she was suffering from severe menopausal symptoms,” he added.

“Take that back right now,” Han shot back.

“I used to be quiet, reserved and very conscious of what others thought of me,” she added. “But that's because I've had to put up with so much from him. He's the only person in the world I behave this way around.”

Han and Lee met while filming the historical drama “Lee San, Wind of the Palace” (2007-08).

They make up one of three pairs of longtime friends in “Just Human Friends,” alongside Twice’s Jeongyeon and Monsta X’s Joohoney, and veteran actors Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo.

A still from unscripted travel show "Just Human Friends" TVN

The show follows the six as they roam the capital cities of Belgium, France and the Netherlands. How they spend their days and with whom is entirely up to them. There is only one rule: They must all come together for dinner at the end of each day.

Producer Shin Geon-jun said the show seeks to distinguish itself in a crowded genre by combining two established travel reality formats: one in which close friends vacation together and another in which strangers develop friendships over the course of a trip.

“We wanted to have the best of both worlds,” Shin said, explaining that some of the cast members had never met one another before the trip.

The producer also pointed to the wide age range of the cast as one of the show's selling points.

“From viewers in their teens to those in their 90s, everyone would recognize at least one of the cast members,” Shin said.

From left to right, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo and Lee Seo-jin in a still from "Just Human Friends" TVN

The show takes a page from the hit travel reality series “Grandpas Over Flowers” (2013-18), created by star producer Nah Yung-suk, which followed a group of older actors on overseas backpacking trips and spawned a franchise of celebrity travel shows.

“Just Human Friends,” co-directed by Nah and Shin, reunites Lee with Kim, who joined the cast of “Grandpas Over Flowers” in its 2018 installment.

The tvN show gives the "designated porter" role, which Lee held on "Grandpas Over Flowers," to the two youngest cast members, K-pop idols Joohoney and Jeongyeon. Han, meanwhile, took on the role of team leader, with the two idols handling much of the logistics, from finding restaurants to navigating unfamiliar cities.

Kim was the clown of the group, while Park was the ever-enthusiastic explorer, eager to experience everything the cities had to offer, from shopping and eating to cooking.

Kim, however, joked that he struggled to keep up with his younger travel companions, despite Nah's assurances before the trip that there would not be much walking.

“They were so fast that I was out of breath trying to keep up with them,” Kim said, adding that he ended up walking 10,000 to 11,000 steps a day. “I've been making regular trips to the doctor since we got back.”

Park, meanwhile, said there was never a dull moment thanks to Lee and Han's incessant bickering.

“It seemed like they were fighting whenever they weren't asleep,” Park said. “I thought they would leave together but come home separately.”

Jeongyeon from Twice, left, and Joohoney from Monsta X pose for photos at a press conference for tvN's "Just Human Friends" at The Link Seoul in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. NEWS1

The cast shared anecdotes of how they bridged the generation gap during the trip. Han recalled how Jeongyeon had introduced the older cast members to internet slang, including “bamti,” a term used to describe something unfashionable or tacky, which Kim mistook for "a party at night." (Bam means night.)

Joohoney, meanwhile, said that he initially found Lee “scary” but grew fond of the actor as he offered guidance throughout the trip. The two eventually bonded over their shared love of dumplings.

“We went out to eat [dim sum and dumplings] together,” Joohoney said. “He came to feel like an older brother from the neighborhood, which was really nice.”

Just Human Friends" airs Fridays at 8:35 p.m. on tvN and streams on Tving.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]