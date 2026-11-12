Lee Dae-hwi to hold first solo fan meet and greet in Japan in January

Poster for singer Lee Dae-hwi's fan meet and greet in Japan WAKEONE

The former Wanna One member will host two events at Yokohama YTJ Hall for fans to “connect with him on a more persona level.”

Singer Lee Dae-hwi will hold his first solo fan meet and greet in Japan on Jan. 23, his agency WakeOne said Thursday.

Dubbed “Hwistory,” the event will feature two shows at Yokohama YTJ Hall.

Lee is planning a variety of special segments for the event to offer fans a chance to connect with him on a more personal level and enjoy an unforgettable experience, his agency said.

Presale tickets for the fan meet and greets will open at 5 p.m. Thursday through Rise Communication.

Lee debuted in 2017 as a member of project boy band Wanna One, formed through the second season of Mnet's audition show “Produce 101” (2016-19). Wanna One disbanded in December 2018 after its 18-month project contract expired. Lee later made his debut as a member of boy band AB6IX under Brandnew Music in 2019.

He signed an exclusive contract with Off The Record, a label under WakeOne, in August after his contract with former agency Brandnew Music expired in May.

The singer is set to host the red carpet event and present a main award at the 2026 MAMA Awards, scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21 at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]