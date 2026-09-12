Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ wins Grand Jury Prize at Venice International Film Festival

Lee Chang-Dong poses for photographers at the closing ceremony red carpet during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 12. AP/YONHAP

The acclaimed director's picture, which explores social class and human relationships through the lives of two couples, claimed the runner-up honor at the festival’s 83rd edition.

Director Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love,” the auteur's first feature film in eight years, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The film received the runner-up award at the closing ceremony of the festival’s 83rd edition in the Italian port city. The Golden Lion for Best Film went to May El-Toukhy's "Woman Unknown."

The Grand Jury Prize marks another major Venice honor for Lee, who won the Silver Lion for best director for “Oasis” in 2002.





“Possible Love" stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Cho Yeo-jeong and Zo In-sung.

The drama centers on two married couples from different social and economic backgrounds whose lives intersect, exploring relationships strained by financial hardship and broader social change.

From left, Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok, Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok, Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji, and Zo In-sung as Sang-woo in "Possible Love" NETFLIX Director Lee Chang-dong and Jeon Do-yeon look at a monitor on the set of "Possible Love" NETFLIX

Lee co-wrote the film with Oh Jung-mi, who also worked with him on “Burning,” his 2018 psychological drama that competed at the Cannes Film Festival and was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Lee is one of Korea’s most acclaimed filmmakers. “Poetry” won the best screenplay prize at Cannes in 2010, and his 2007 picture "Secret Sunshine" claimed a prize as Jeon won the Award for Best Actress.

The Korean Film Council last month selected “Possible Love” as Korea’s submission for the best international feature film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The film is Netflix Korea’s first title to receive a theatrical release, making it eligible to compete for an Oscar.

"Possible Love" will open domestically on Sept. 23 before its global release on Netflix on Nov. 6.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]