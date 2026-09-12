Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ wins Grand Jury Prize at Venice International Film Festival

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AI can make movies cheaper. Getting audiences to watch is another matter.
As the film industry grapples with the evolving technological influence of AI, the government is attempting to balance support for tech with protections for studios.
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Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol go Down Under in new Netflix thriller 'Outback'
Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the Netflix's Australia-set mystery series adapted from popular webtoon “G'day” (2015-17).
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‘Gill’ director Ahn Jae-huun forges distinctly Korean animation identity
His newest feature, adapted from Gu Byeong-mo’s 2011 novel, blends underwater imagery and Parisian melancholy in his ongoing quest to define Korea's animated voice.
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Park Hae-il steps into 1970s newsroom in Korean thriller 'The Assassin(s)'
The actor says curiosity drew him to play a veteran journalist in "The Assassin(s)," a thriller revisiting the 1974 attempt on President Park Chung Hee's life.