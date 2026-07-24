Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' joins Venice's Golden Lion race

Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years, Netflix’s “Possible Love,” will premiere in Venice and contend for the Golden Lion.

Love may be possible — and so is the Golden Lion.

The Netflix film "Possible Love," auteur Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years, is scheduled to make its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in September, according to the streaming platform on Thursday.

It is the 12th Korean film to compete at the historic festival. The film focuses on two married couples: a man who has been laid off and his wife, along with a documentary film director and her husband.

The announcement comes two days after the film was announced to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, one of the four major film festivals in the world along with the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival.

Lee’s new film will compete in the Venice festival's main competition, the flagship section where top prizes, such as the Golden Lion, are awarded, according to the streaming giant.

Notable Korean films that have previously competed in the festival include "No Other Choice" (2025), "Pietà" (2012) and "Lady Vengeance" (2005).

A still from the upcoming Netflix film, "Possible Love" NETFLIX

The invitation marks Lee’s return to the festival’s competition after 24 years. The director swept the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002, taking home five awards, including the Silver Lion for Best Director for his psychological drama "Oasis" (2002).

The upcoming film is Lee’s seventh feature film and his first film since "Burning" (2018). The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring actors Zo In-sung; Cho Yeo-jeong, known for her role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019); Jeon Do-yeon, the first Korean winner of the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival; and Seol Kyung-gu.

The 83rd edition of the festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 2 to 12. The film will be released on Netflix, with exact release dates yet to be announced.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]