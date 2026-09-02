Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' aims for top prize at Venice film fest

Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong, left, and actor Jeon Do-yeon pose for photograph during an event for film "Possible Love" in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 25. YONHAP

Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years will compete for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong's latest feature "Possible Love" is set to vie for the Golden Lion at this year's prestigious Venice International Film Festival that begins Wednesday.

The film will compete alongside 20 other features nominated for the main Competition section at the 83rd edition of the festival that runs in Venice through Saturday next week.

"Possible Love" is Lee's first feature film in eight years following the critically acclaimed "Burning" (2018) and has been selected as the Korean Film Council's pick to represent Korea at the Oscars.

The new film, starring a star-studded cast, including Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, follows the subtle feelings and relationship between a laid-off worker and his wife and a documentary maker and her affluent husband.

The invitation marks Lee's return to the film festival after 24 years, following the romance drama "Oasis" (2002). The film won the Silver Lion for best director and the Fiprescicritics award, while lead actress Moon So-ri won the Marcello Mastroianni Award presented to emerging actors.

Meanwhile, other films vying for the top prize at this year's Venice film fest include Danny Boyle's "Ink," Hollywood actor-director Casey Affleck's "Company," Martin McDonagh's "Wild Horse Nine" and Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Look Back."

American director-actor Maggie Gyllenhaal leads the jury.

The Venice film fest is one of the world's most prestigious international film festivals, alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

In 2012, Korean director Kim Ki-duk's crime thriller "Pieta" became the first Korean film to win the Golden Lion. Last year, Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice" (2025) was invited to compete for the top prize for the first time for a Korean film in 13 years.





Yonhap