Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' aims for top prize at Venice film fest

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Actor Ji Ye-eun, choreographer Vata to wed in December
Actor Ji Ye-eun and choreographer Vata, leader of dance crew We Dem Boyz, are reportedly set to marry in Seoul after dating for about a year.
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Busan International Film Festival to open with biggest lineup since 2019
Some 240 films from 59 countries will screen during the event’s 10-day run, which kicks off on Oct. 6.
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Actor Shin Min-a's quiet charitable giving tops 4 billion won
The actor’s donations over 15 years have supported burn patients, low-income children and other vulnerable groups.
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Los Angeles declares ‘BTS Week’ as band returns to SoFi Stadium for first time in almost five years
The city of Los Angeles held a ceremony with the mayor and lit up City Hall in “Arirang” colors to celebrate the group's return for four concerts this week.