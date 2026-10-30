Lee Chang-dong’s first short film 'Heartbeat' to arrive on Netflix before 'Possible Love' this week

Read more
-
Actor Cha Ye-ryun denies school bullying allegations
HB Entertainment said allegations linking actor Cha Ye-ryun to school bullying claims are entirely unfounded.
-
2026 MAMA Awards to be livestreamed on YouTube
Under a partnership between the 2026 MAMA Awards and Google, this year's awards show will be livestreamed on YouTube. The MAMA Awards have also incorporated Google's Gemini AI in its production process.
-
HYBE's Latin boy band Santos Bravos to collaborate with &TEAM again for 'Origami'
"Origami," Santos Bravos' second song with &TEAM, is also a prerelease single for its second EP, set to be released next year.
-
Choi Bool-am, Korea’s beloved on-screen father, dies at 87
The veteran actor, beloved for “Chief Inspector” (1971-89) and “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), died at 87 after a television career spanning nearly six decades.