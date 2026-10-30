Lee Chang-dong’s first short film 'Heartbeat' to arrive on Netflix before 'Possible Love' this week

The 28-minute drama starring Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu explores a boy’s life with a depressed mother and a labor activist father.

Published
이창동 단편 영화 '심장소리' [넷플릭스 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지]
A still from Lee Chang-dong's "Heartbeat"

Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong's short film "Heartbeat" will be released on Netflix next week, days ahead of Lee's Venice-winning film "Possible Love," the streaming platform said Friday.

The 2022 film centers around a young boy whose mother lives with depression and a father who stages labor strikes atop a tower crane. It is Lee's first short film.

The 28-minute film premiered at the 23rd Jeonju International Film Festival without a theatrical release and stars Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, the leads of Lee's critically acclaimed feature "Possible Love."

Related Article

Lee helmed the film as part of a project by the World Health Organization and the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation, which asked directors around the world to work on films themed on depression.

"Heartbeat" will be available on Netflix from Monday, while "Possible Love" is set for release on Friday.


Yonhap

heartbeat lee chang-dong movies netflix talk of the town entertainment film

Read more

See more articles