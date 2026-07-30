Lee Chang-dong becomes first Korean director to receive TIFF's Ebert award

The acclaimed auteur will receive the Toronto festival’s career award as his newest film “Possible Love” screens at the event following its debut in Venice.

Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong will become the first Korean filmmaker to receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award, a career achievement honor presented by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), according to Netflix on Thursday.

Named after renowned American film critic Roger Ebert, the award recognizes filmmakers whose groundbreaking work and distinctive artistic vision have had a lasting impact on the film industry.

Previous recipients include Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro, English director Mike Leigh, British director Sam Mendes, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve and Chinese director Chloé Zhao.

The 51st TIFF, at which Lee will receive the award, will run from Sept. 10 to 20 in Toronto. The Korean director’s latest feature film, “Possible Love,” has also been invited to the Special Presentations section event.

The romantic film focuses on two married couples: a man who has been laid off from his job and his wife, along with a documentary film director and her husband.

Its star-studded cast features actors Zo In-sung; Cho Yeo-jeong, known for her role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019); Jeon Do-yeon, the first Korean winner of the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival; and Seol Kyung-gu.

A still from the upcoming Netflix film “Possible Love” NETFLIX

“Possible Love” will premiere in competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in September before making its North American debut at TIFF.

The film will run a limited theatrical release in Korea on Sept. 23 before officially debuting on Netflix on Nov. 6.

Lee is known for award-winning films such as the psychological thriller “Burning” (2018) and the psychological drama “Oasis” (2002).





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



