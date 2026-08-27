Lee Byung-hun cast in film ‘K.O. Club’ by ‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk

The film portrays a future where youth can be purchased, pitting classes against each other in a dystopian future.

Actor Lee Byung-hun has been cast as the lead in "K.O. Club," a new film by global megahit "Squid Game" (2021-25) director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the film's production company said Thursday.

The film, set in the near future where youth can be purchased, portrays the generational divide between a small number of privileged and wealthy seniors against the younger generation who do not have such power, according to Firstman Studio.

Its title comes from "Killing Oldmen Club," the company added.

The film marks Hwang's return to film directing in 10 years since "The Fortress: Namhansanseong" (2017), which also stars Lee.

Also included in the cast are Oh Jung-se, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park Hae-soo and Kim So-jin.

The shooting will begin in the first half of next year.





Yonhap