Lee Byung-hun cast in film ‘K.O. Club’ by ‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk

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SM, Tencent Music launch China joint venture with Super Junior-M’s Zhoumi as CEO
The joint venture, led by Super Junior-M's Zhoumi, will audition and debut a new Chinese idol group within three years.
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Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn expands 'Telescope' tour across Asia
Hi-Fi Un!corn will perform across Japan throughout September before heading to Macau, Seoul and Taipei, Taiwan, in the following months.
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Kim Bohie exhibit shines light on green, blue hues of Jeju
The Korean painter’s Seoul exhibition traces four decades of turning the island's lush natural landscapes into lyrical canvases.
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Plave to release Japanese collaboration single on Sept. 3
Virtual idol group Plave will release its original Japanese single “Flame,” co-written with singer-songwriter milet, on Wednesday.