Le Sserafim’s Sakura named ‘artist with irreplaceable presence’ in fan poll

Fan art celebrating Le Sserafim member Sakura's selection as the artist with irreplaceable presence of the year in a fan poll PICNIC

Sakura earned more than 10,000 votes in Picnic’s poll, with fans citing her cross-border career, fan engagement and brand influence.

Sakura of girl group Le Sserafim was named the “artist with irreplaceable presence of the year” in a fan poll conducted by voting platform Picnic.

Sakura received 10,506 votes to top the poll, followed by Hamin of virtual boy band Plave with 5,493 votes and Yeonjun of boy band Tomorrow X Together with 1,221 votes.

The poll ran for two weeks from July 24 to Aug. 7.

According to Picnic on Friday, voters looked beyond appearance and short-term popularity, evaluating nominees based on career growth, fan engagement, individual appeal and global brand influence.

The platform highlighted Sakura’s unique career trajectory spanning three distinct idol groups: Japanese girl group HKT48, project group IZ*ONE and her current group Le Sserafim.

Her linguistic journey has also resonated strongly with fans. After initially struggling with Korean during her early activities in the country, Sakura diligently improved her language skills by immersing herself in Korean dramas, variety shows and pop culture content. She now communicates fluently on broadcasts and with fans, serving as a vital cultural bridge between Korea and Japan, the platform noted.

Her broad appeal has translated into major commercial success across multiple sectors. Sakura has represented prominent beauty and lifestyle brands in both Korea and Japan, including SK-II, Amorepacific, Sony and Jim Beam, according to Picnic.

Sakura's personal hobbies have also led to unconventional brand partnerships. In January, she became the first K-pop artist appointed as an ambassador for Couturier, a craft kit brand operated by Japanese lifestyle company Felissimo. The brand cited her well-known passion for knitting and her authentic alignment with handmade crafts as the driving force behind the collaboration.

The platform added that Sakura’s selection reflects an evolving trend in celebrity marketing, where brands prioritize an artist's personal narrative, lifestyle and genuine interests over mere name recognition.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic’s official website and mobile app.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]



