Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae to throw ceremonial pitch in Japan

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Apink's Jeong Eun-ji to release solo EP 'Summer, I' in August
The singer and actor will release her fifth solo EP, “Summer, I,” on Aug. 11, marking her first solo EP in more than six years.
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'Teach You a Lesson' star Pyo Ji-hoon injured in a traffic accident on Jeju Island
The actor, also known as P.O, was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a road on Jeju Island, though police said his injuries are not serious.
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ILLIT’s new single chosen as opening song for upcoming Japanese romance drama
ILLIT’s fresh pop-rock title track “I Got Your Back” will lead the new Japanese romance drama "The Rules of Vacation" as the group prepares to release its second Japanese single this weekend.
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YG Entertainment launches global audition tour
The agency behind Blackpink and BabyMonster is accepting worldwide applicants born between 2008 and 2015 through December.