Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae to throw ceremonial pitch in Japan

Hong Eun-chae, a member of girl group Le Sserafim, poses for a photo before her ceremonial first pitch at a Doosan Bears home game in Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 28, 2025. SOURCE MUSIC

The K-pop singer will throw the first pitch at a Chiba Lotte Marines game on Aug. 5, marking her first such appearance in Japan.

Hong Eun-chae, member of girl group Le Sserafim, is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Japanese professional baseball game on Aug. 5, according to her agency, Source Music, on Wednesday.

The singer will throw the first pitch at a game between the Chiba Lotte Marines and the Saitama Seibu Lions at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba Prefecture.

“It is a great honor to throw a ceremonial first pitch in Japan for the first time,” Hong said through her agency. “I hope it will be an opportunity to bring bright energy and joy to those who come to the stadium despite the sweltering weather.”

Hong has said in several interviews that she has been a baseball fan since she was young and has long loved the sport.

She previously threw the ceremonial first pitch at a home game of the KBO’s Doosan Bears in March last year.

Le Sserafim debuted in 2022 under Source Music, a K-pop agency under HYBE, with its EP “Fearless” (2022). The band's members are Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Huh Yun-jin, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong.

The quintet is best known for hits such as “Antifragile” (2022) and “Unforgiven” (2023). The group recently released its second full-length album, “Pureflow pt.1,” in May.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



