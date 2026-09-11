Le Sserafim keeps its confidence, loosens up with ‘Made My Night’

The octet recommends listening to the track while out on a girls’ night or while getting ready to meet up with friends.

Le Sserafim is keeping its signature confidence while embracing a more laid-back sound with its second single “Made My Night,” released Friday, as the girl group looks to show a more mature side.

“We maintained the confidence that has always been a part of Le Sserafim’s music while showing a more mature side of ourselves,” Huh Yun-jin said in a press conference Friday. “The music itself is a little more laid-back this time, so I think it’ll be an easy and comfortable listen.”

The new single consists of two tracks: the title track of the same name and B-side “AEIOU.”

“Made My Night” captures the joy of meeting someone special and spending the night together, while “AEIOU” is about openly embracing one’s feelings for someone special and fearlessly diving into love, the group’s agency Source Music said.

The title track is sung in English in an effort to reach a broader audience, Sakura said.

“I paid particular attention to my pronunciation while recording so that the meaning of the lyrics would come through clearly,” she said.

The group recommends listening to the songs with friends, particularly on a drive or a night out.

“We’d recommend listening to it on a drive or during a girls’ night — anytime you’re with friends you love,” Le Sserafim said. “It would also be great to listen to while getting ready to meet up with friends, too.”

Kazuha hopes the music will put listeners in the mood to dance as well.

“I’d love to hear people say, ‘Just listening to the song puts me in a great mood and makes me want to dance with Le Sserafim,’” she said. “There’s also a simple and cute signature dance move where we look at a watch, so I hope lots of people will try it themselves.”

The group also teamed up with “Overwatch” for the music video for “Made My Night,” marking its second collaboration with the video game franchise after its English-language digital single “Perfect Night” in 2023.

Girl group Le Sserafim SOURCE MUSIC

The music video places the members inside the world of Overwatch, blending live action with animation.

“[The music video] follows a story in which the heroes D.Va and D.Mon come to our rescue,” Sakura said. “It switches between live action and animation, which really makes it feel like we’ve stepped into the world of Overwatch.”

Kazuha also recalled how the members had to rely on their imaginations while filming scenes that would later be filled in with CGI.

“When we filmed the music video, we were only told where the CGI effects would be added, so we had to act while imagining what it would eventually look like,” she said. “When I saw the finished video, I was amazed by how seamlessly the CGI came together with our scenes to bring the world of Overwatch to life.”

“Made My Night” will also be featured in Overwatch, giving players another way to encounter the collaboration. The group hopes the song will resonate with gamers as well as K-pop fans.

“I hope a lot of people can feel the chemistry between Le Sserafim and Overwatch,” Hong Eun-chae said. “I’d especially love to hear that it’s a song that appeals not only to K-pop fans but to gamers as well.”

Le Sserafim is also set to return to the closing ceremony of the global gaming convention BlizzCon on Sept. 13.

“We’re working hard to prepare for BlizzCon 2026, and we’re excited to put on a great show,” Sakura said.

Le Sserafim debuted in May 2022 under Source Music, a HYBE label, with the EP “Fearless.” The group is a five-member act consisting of Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Huh, Sakura and Hong.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]