Late singer Shin Hae-chul, Blackpink among 10 to receive cultural merit

Members of girl group Blackpink pose for photograph during a movie event held in western Seoul on Aug. 10, 2024. NEWS1

Blackpink, the late rock pioneer Shin Hae-chul and comedian Yoo Jae-suk are among 36 recipients of Korea's 2026 Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

The late singer Shin Hae-chul, comedian Yoo Jae-suk, singer Han Young-ae and K-pop girl group Blackpink will be awarded national cultural merits Thursday in recognition of their contributions to Korean pop culture.

In total, 36 individuals and groups will receive the Order of Cultural Merit and official commendations at the 2026 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

Now in its 17th year, the ceremony — to be held at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul — is the government's highest honor for pop culture artists, including singers, actors, comedians, voice actors and broadcast writers.

This year's honorees include 10 recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit, alongside seven recipients of the presidential commendation, eight for the prime minister's commendation and 11 for the culture minister's commendation.

Shin, who died in 2014, will posthumously receive the Eungwan (Silver Crown) Order of Cultural Merit. He was recognized for leading the popularization of Korean rock music through his experimental music with bands such as N.EX.T.

The Bogwan (Precious Crown) Order of Cultural Merit will go to five figures: comedian Yoo, who has worked as a television personality for over 30 years; singer Han, who marks the 50th anniversary of her debut; theatrical producer Park Myung-sung, who brought musicals such as "Mamma Mia!" and "Chicago" to the domestic stage; voice actress Park Young-nam, known for the TV animated series "Dooly the Little Dinosaur" (1987-8) and "Crayon Shin-chan" (1992–); and musician Shin Kwan-woong, regarded as a living witness to the history of Korean jazz.

The Okgwan [Jade Crown] Order will be awarded to Blackpink members — Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.





Yonhap



