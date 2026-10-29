Late singer Shin Hae-chul, Blackpink among 10 to receive cultural merit

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Artist Hong Jin-hwon wins MMCA's Korea Artist Prize 2026
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) honored Hong Jin-hwon for work examining how images shape social and political power.
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Beyond pretty or handsome, 'genderless' XLOV serves beauty with third EP 'i=!'
The K-pop act's latest album "i=!" delves into the pressure and terror of facing a critical, life-altering choice.
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SM Classics expands K-pop orchestral concerts to Hanoi, Taipei and Hong Kong this season
The enlarged Asian tour will feature Ryeowook, Yuri, Wendy and orchestral interpretations of SM Entertainment hits.
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Yoo Young-kuk exhibition draws record number of visitors to Seoul Museum of Art
The "A Mountain Within Me" exhibition, which featured works by abstract artist Yoo Young-kuk (1916-2002), drew 457,082 people from May 19 through Oct. 25.