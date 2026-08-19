'Last chance to buy low': ONEWE crafts ambitious album that even gives fans a voice

The K-pop rock band has sets its sights on a breakthrough hit from its latest release, the 17-track “面: Unknown Atlas,” which features hundreds of fans on one of the tracks.

K-pop rock band ONEWE’s third full-length album, “面: Unknown Atlas,” is an ambitious project by any measure, starting with the sheer number of songs they are including in a single release: 17.

With an album crafted by not only the five members themselves but also through contributions from hundreds of fans, ONEWE has become a storyteller — offering new interpretations of childhood fairy tales.

“Fairy tales may sound cliché, predictable or even childish when you read them as an adult, but I think there is comfort to be found in the innocence of those stories,” keyboardist and vocalist Dongmyeong said during an interview at their agency RBW’s headquarters in eastern Seoul on Tuesday, ahead of the album’s release.

“This album was also created like a storybook, so I hope listeners find comfort in the pure emotions it conveys.”

K-pop rock band ONEWE in a promotional photo for its third full-length album, “面: Unknown Atlas" RBW

ONEWE consists of vocalist Yonghoon, guitarist Kanghyun, drummer Harin, keyboardist Dongmyeong and bassist Giuk. The band, managed by RBW, first debuted as MAS 0094 in 2015 before relaunching under its current name in 2019, meaning the members have now been together for more than a decade.

The band’s latest album, “面: Unknown Atlas,” released on Wednesday, comes about 10 months after its fourth EP, “Maze: Ad Astra” (2025), and a year and five months after its second full-length album, “WE: Dream Chaser” (2025) — notably faster than the five-year gap between its first two full-length albums.

The pace reflects the experience the group has accumulated over the years, according to the band, with all five members actively writing their own songs.

“We were still inexperienced when it took five years between the first two full-length albums,” said Dongmyeong. “Now, after making several albums, each member works several times faster, and communication with the company has become faster as well.”

The album is led by “Scenario,” a surging pop-rock track with lyrics depicting an author rewriting his own story.

The B-sides include prereleases “Coordinates,” “Compass,” “Icarus” and “Fly,” and 12 new songs, “Neverland,” “Tinker Bell,” “Fairy Tale,” “Lilliput,” “Laputa,” “Pinocchio,” “Imposter,” “Stand Up,” “Beautiful Runaway,” “Just You,” “Beyond the Night” and “The End.”

A standout on the tracklist is “Just You,” written by Yonghoon and dedicated to the band’s fans, known as WEVE, as the song features recordings of the fans’ actual voices.

“I wrote a part for WEVE in the song, ‘Just You,’ and left it blank and asked fans to send us recordings of themselves singing it,” Yonghoon explained.

Despite his initial concern that not many people would participate, some 500 to 600 fans from Korea and overseas sent recordings of themselves singing the part in Korean, he said.

“I combined every single file into a chant for the song,” he continued. “So I hope WEVE will think of this album as something made not only by ONEWE, but by WEVE as well.”

Now in their 12th year together, the members remain close, and are still going strong. The band won its first weekly music program trophy last year with its fourth EP, “Maze: Ad Astra” (2025).

With rock music enjoying a resurgence in Korea since 2023, ONEWE has experienced the shift firsthand. The members said they can feel the renewed enthusiasm in the growing number of rock festivals and new stages taking place every summer.

K-pop rock band ONEWE in a promotional photo for its third full-length album, “面: Unknown Atlas" RBW

ONEWE, however, is still pursuing a major career breakthrough — and the band hopes this album will deliver it.

“Realistically, I think the one task ahead of us is to produce a hit song,” Yonghoon said. “All five of us agree that ONEWE clearly needs one hit song that everyone knows.”

Concertgoers singing “Scenario” together would be his ideal scenario for a summer hit, he said with a smile.

Despite having more than 10 years together under their belts, the members are still eyeing bigger stages in pursuit of new goals.

“I want us to perform at more overseas festivals,” Dongmyeong said, adding that following ONEWE’s first performance in Taiwan earlier this year, he wants to expand the band’s global reach even further.

“As we gradually gain more of those experiences, I think they will be fun and give us room to grow,” he said. “Honestly, I really want to perform at Coachella or Summer Sonic.”

“I think this album is the last chance to ‘buy low’ on ONEWE,” Giuk said. “I hope this album gives us a lot of momentum and that the September concert also [goes] well, making it an investment that carries us into next year.”

ONEWE is set to hold a two-day concert, titled “O! NEW! Evolution VI” in Seoul on Sept. 19 and 20.









BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]