K-pop’s 2027 calendar has some unfinished business — and brewing boy band showdown

HYBE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment are expected to launch major new boy bands in 2027 as K-pop agencies seek growth beyond established acts.

The weather is turning colder, awards season is underway and K-pop’s third quarter earnings are in.

The quarterly results are offering a chance to take stock of the big plans agencies laid out at the start of the year. With a few of the most anticipated debuts running behind schedule, the 2027 calendar is already filling up with highly anticipated new arrivals — from HYBE’s boy band project with songwriter and OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder to SM’s increasingly familiar trainees.





Mixed results, same conclusion

K-pop powerhouse HYBE was the first to report its expectation-beating third quarter earnings on Nov. 3.

Quarterly revenue rose 109.8 percent on year to 1.53 trillion won ($1.15 billion). Operating profit beat market expectations at 188.5 billion won, reversing a loss of 42.2 billion won a year earlier, and net income also swung to a profit of 11.3 billion won. BTS’s ongoing “Arirang” tour drove the results, while album sales from younger acts such as Enhypen and Cortis also contributed, according to HYBE.

BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its “Arirang” world tour in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

JYP Entertainment’s operating profit also topped expectations, rising 17.6 percent on year to 48 billion won. Revenue climbed 15 percent to 267.5 billion won, buoyed by Stray Kids’ album and merchandise sales. Net profit fell 10.6 percent to 24.3 billion won, which the company attributed to a stronger won.

On the other hand, SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment reported yearly declines in operating profit.

SM’s quarterly revenue fell 9.5 percent on year to 291.1 billion won, and operating profit dropped 26.4 percent to 35.5 billion won. The company also swung to a net loss of 1.1 billion won. SM said its focus on overseas and smaller-scale performances led to fewer new releases in Korea, weighing down on recorded music and concert revenue.

YG’s revenue fell 9.4 percent on year to 156.7 billion won, while operating profit dropped 56.8 percent to 13.5 billion won. Net profit plunged 73.8 percent to 6.4 billion won. The company pointed to a base effect from the same period last year, when Blackpink was on tour, as well as the initial operational costs of running Big Bang’s world tour.

Boy band Big Bang performs in Goyang, Gyeonggi, as part of its 20th-anniversary world tour, “XX: Cosmos,” in August. YG ENTERTAINMENT

Despite the mixed results, analysts kept coming back to the same question in their reports: Can younger groups carry the torch for each company’s established acts?





Boy band war ahead

One of the most anticipated rookies at the start of 2026 was a new boy band from SM Entertainment, comprising members from SM’s male trainee team SMTR25.

Since first taking the stage at SMTown Live in January 2025, the SMTR25 trainees have done just about everything short of officially debuting at this point.

SM Entertainment's male trainees, dubbed SMTR25, perform at the “SMTown Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12, 2025. SM ENTERTAINMENT

They held fan meet and greets, appeared on Mnet’s variety show “Reply High School” and released “We Go,” a song from the show’s soundtrack.

The group was originally reported to be targeting a 2025 debut. Then SM said in January this year that it planned to debut a new boy band in 2026. As of November, the group has yet to debut, and SM has given no updated timetable.

Analysts are expecting the debut to fall in the first half of 2027.

SM Entertainment's male trainees, dubbed SMTR25, perform at the “SMTown Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12, 2025. SM ENTERTAINMENT

“Earnings growth [for SM Entertainment], which slowed this year, is expected to resume next year as both newer and established acts will be active,” Song Ji-won, an analyst at Heungkuk Securities, wrote in a Nov. 5 report. “Preparations for SMTR25’s debut, including its lead track and predebut content, have entered their final stages, and the group is scheduled to be unveiled in the first half of 2027.”

Analysts noted that the still-unnamed group already has a significant fan base to build on when it debuts.

“The new boy band SMTR25, of which debut preparations are in their final stages, can also start generating revenue early thanks to its existing fan base,” wrote Lee Hwan-wook, an analyst at Yuanta Securities. “[SM Entertainment] has said the group will be reflected in its 2027 earnings.”

HYBE is also expected to debut two global groups next year, following Katseye and Santos Bravos.

And one of them already has a name.

HYBE and Geffen Records unveiled the four-member lineup of Saint Satine, a sister group to Katseye, in May with the aim of debuting in the second half of this year. However, following a sudden departure of Lexie from the group in July, HYBE and Geffen said the group would continue preparing for its debut, and a date has yet to be announced.

HYBE x Geffen Records' upcoming girl group Saint Satine HYBE X GEFFEN RECORDS

On the other hand, HYBE announced in early 2025 that it was working with Ryan Tedder to form a boy band using the K-pop production model.

Daol Investment & Securities analyst Lim Do-young expects Tedder’s group to debut in the first half of 2027 and Saint Satine in the second.

“If the groups are successful, they could give a boost to HYBE’s efforts to develop acts for Western markets, where it has had limited momentum outside Katseye,” Lim said.

Girl group BabyMonster during its "Choom" world tour concert held June 26, 27 and 28 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul. YG ENTERTAINMENT

Meanwhile, YG also missed its target for a new boy band.

The company initially announced in March that it was aiming for a fall launch, with its founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk saying in April that he expected to introduce the five-member boy band in September, which did not meet the deadline.

At the same time, the company is also preparing to launch a four-member girl group, tentatively named Next Monster, which was first announced in 2025.

In an October update, Yang said both groups planned to record the demos they had been working on by the end of the year and that the dates will be set once lead tracks are chosen.

YG has yet to confirm specific dates, but analysts expect both groups to arrive in 2027, with some projecting a first-half debut for the boy band.

YG is yet to confirm the timeline of the boy band’s debut, yet speculations suggest both boy band and girl group will arrive in 2027, with some analysts projecting the boy band to arrive in the first half.

“YG plans to launch one new boy band and one new girl group in 2027,” Lee of Yuanta Securities wrote. “The combined promotional budget for the two groups is expected to be no higher than what YG spent on Babymonster alone, so the benefit of reducing its reliance on any one act will outweigh the cost.”

A still from "Aerotherapy," a pre-debut single by boy band oftheblue JYP ENTERTAINMENT/SCREEN CAPTURE

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment has set a date for its next boy band’s debut. The four-member group oftheblue, under the company’s SQU4D division, released its predebut track “Aerotherapy” on Wednesday and is set to release its first EP, “out of the blue,” on Jan. 11 next year.

If the projected debuts go ahead, all four major K-pop agencies could introduce a new boy band in the first half of 2027, starting with oftheblue’s January launch — while Stray Kids member Lee Know is set to begin his military service and BTS will still be on its world tour.

“[For JYP,] the growth of its newer artists is key to sustaining earnings over the medium to long term,” said Hwang Ji-won, an analyst at iM Investment Securities. “With a rookie group in the works, how quickly [JYP’s] newer acts can generate revenue will be a key factor in offsetting gaps in activity among its more established acts.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]