K-pop stars spread spirit of Chuseok with well wishes — in pictures

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It isn’t Chuseok without the traffic: Roads to Busan, elsewhere congested as journey home begins
Estimates eased in the afternoon, with travel from Seoul to Busan taking around 6 hours and 40 minutes.
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Chuseok ‘nagging menus’ put a price on prying as younger Koreans seek to celebrate without stress
Young Koreans are turning intrusive holiday inquiries into satire and seeking gatherings that offer a refuge from family pressure.
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Chuseok for non-Koreans: How to spend the holiday with all the cheer, none of the traffic or kitchen drudgery
Follow a traditional Chuseok day in Seoul with free palace visits, hanbok rentals, holiday feasts, folk games and full-moon views.
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If it's not Korean Thanksgiving, then what is Chuseok?
From ancestral rites and songpyeon (half-moon-shaped rice cakes) to travel tips, here is how Korea celebrates its biggest autumn holiday.