K-pop stars spread spirit of Chuseok with well wishes — in pictures

From IVE to Stray Kids and Kiss of Life, idols shared messages for the harvest holiday festival with fans at home and around the world.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published Modified
Girl group IVE shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.

K-pop stars sent warm Chuseok greetings to fans at home and around the world on Thursday as they celebrate Korea’s harvest holiday.

Artists shared heartfelt messages, festive wishes and holiday plans with their fans, spreading the Chuseok spirit far beyond Korea. 

Related Article

This year's Chuseok falls on Friday, with the extended holiday running from Thursday through Sunday. 

The list of K-pop stars that wished the best for fans is: IVE, Stray Kids, Kiss of Life, BTOB, Infinite and more. 

Boy band Stray Kids shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Girl group Mamamoo shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Boy band BTOB shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Boy band Monsta X shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Boy band Infinite shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Girl group ILLIT shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Girl group Kiss of Life shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Singer Kwon Eun-bi shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.
Girl group KiiiKiii shares a greeting message for Chuseok in a YouTube video shared on Sept. 24.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

k-pop ive illit entertainment chuseok btob stray kids talk of the town

Read more

See more articles