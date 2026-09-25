Members of girl group Rescene are seen in a Chuseok video uploaded on YouTube.

K-pop idols share Chuseok greetings for fans — in pictures

K-pop groups including Rescene, izna, IDID, OWIS and Forestella shared Chuseok greetings with fans through videos and social media, wearing traditional hanbok.

LIM JEONG-WON
LIM JEONG-WON LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER
Published


Chuseok is upon Korea, and K-pop idols greeted the holiday with well-wishes to their fans on Friday through messages in video and on social media.

From girl groups to boy bands and virtual idols alike, K-pop singers sent their best wishes to followers and their families dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) and bowing or dancing.

The list of idols included breakout star girl group Rescene, genre-bending duo Dodree, rookie group Ourbirthday, izna, IDID, And2ble, virtual group OWIS and vocal quartet Forestella.


Members of girl group Ourbirthday are seen in a Chuseok video uploaded on YouTube.
Members of duo Dodree are seen in a Chuseok video uploaded on YouTube.






Members of boy band IDID are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency.


Members of girl group izna are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency.





Members of vocal quartet Forestella are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency.
Members of boy band And2ble are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency.
Virtual group OWIS in a Chuseok video released by its agency


BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]

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