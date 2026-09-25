K-pop idols share Chuseok greetings for fans — in pictures

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Chuseok empties Seoul, crowds regional routes — in pictures
Photos capture a quiet capital as holiday travelers fill trains, highways and hometowns across Korea.
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Lee Jae Myung pledges to serve all citizens in Chuseok message
In a prerecorded holiday video from the Blue House, President Lee Jae Myung thanked essential workers and vowed to care for every citizen despite differing views.
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Air Seoul flight delayed after portable power bank fire at Incheon
An Air Seoul flight to Da Nang was delayed nearly three hours after a portable power bank caught fire in a passenger's bag before takeoff at Incheon International Airport.
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Chuseok traffic snarls Seoul-Busan trips, some routes topping nine hours
Holiday travelers faced journeys of more than nine hours Friday as millions crowded highways nationwide.