K-pop idols share Chuseok greetings for fans — in pictures

K-pop groups including Rescene, izna, IDID, OWIS and Forestella shared Chuseok greetings with fans through videos and social media, wearing traditional hanbok.

Members of girl group Rescene are seen in a Chuseok video uploaded on YouTube.





Chuseok is upon Korea, and K-pop idols greeted the holiday with well-wishes to their fans on Friday through messages in video and on social media.

From girl groups to boy bands and virtual idols alike, K-pop singers sent their best wishes to followers and their families dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) and bowing or dancing.

The list of idols included breakout star girl group Rescene, genre-bending duo Dodree, rookie group Ourbirthday, izna, IDID, And2ble, virtual group OWIS and vocal quartet Forestella.





Members of girl group Ourbirthday are seen in a Chuseok video uploaded on YouTube. SCREEN CAPTURE

Members of duo Dodree are seen in a Chuseok video uploaded on YouTube. SCREEN CAPTURE





















Members of boy band IDID are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency. STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT





Members of girl group izna are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency. WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT

















Members of vocal quartet Forestella are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency. BEAT INTERACTIVE Members of boy band And2ble are seen in a Chuseok video released by its agency. YH ENTERTAINMENT Virtual group OWIS in a Chuseok video released by its agency ALL MY ANECDOTES





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]