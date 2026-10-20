'KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE ties the knot in Seoul

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Hanbok Culture Week kicks off with runway shows, hands-on events worldwide
The weeklong festival of traditional Korean attire comes with discounts on cultural and recreational outings and hands-on experiences.
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From aespa to AKMU, pharmaceuticals tap K-pop star power to court younger consumers
Advertising is shifting as companies market products as daily necessities and even offer unique editions.
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SBS puts Ha Young’s new drama on hold amid controversy over ancestor's colonial collaboration
The broadcaster removed “The Long Shot Trial” from its 2027 lineup as scrutiny continues over allegations involving Ha Young’s great-grandfather.
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NMIXX members find inspiration in each other in new EP 'Strange Muse'
The girl group's sixth EP centers on the members wishing each other the best and contains six songs, including the lead track, "Birthday Wish."