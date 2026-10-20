'KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE ties the knot in Seoul

EJAE and producer Samuel Kim held an intimate Seoul wedding a month before their planned California ceremony.

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(서울=뉴스1) 권현진 기자 = '케데헌' 이재가 15일 서울 강동구 스테이지28에서 열린 제16회 아름다운예술인상 시상식에 예비 신랑 샘킴과 함께 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2026.10.15/뉴스1
Singer-songwriter EJAE, behind the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack "Golden" (2025), right, poses for photos with her then-fiancé, Samuel Kim, at an awards ceremony at Stage28 in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 15.

Singer-songwriter EJAE, who provided the singing voice for character Rumi in Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), and producer-composer Samuel Kim tied the knot earlier than originally scheduled in Korea.

The couple held their wedding on Saturday at Stage28 in Godeok-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, a month ahead of their original November wedding date in California, Vogue reported on Monday. The change in schedule was not publicly announced.

The couple reportedly moved up the wedding because they wanted to hold the ceremony in Korea rather than the United States.

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Stage28 stands on the former residential property of EJAE's maternal grandfather, veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, and is now home to the Shin Young-kyun Arts and Culture Foundation.

The couple got engaged in June 2025 but temporarily put their wedding preparations on hold due to the extended promotional tour for "KPop Demon Hunters" and the awards season.

EJAE is the daughter of Shin Hye-jin, vice chair of real estate company Seyoung Enterprise and daughter of Shin Young-kyun. Stage28 was also the venue for EJAE's older brother's wedding.

The wedding was an intimate family ceremony. EJAE wore a custom tulle gown by designer Danielle Frankel, paired with heirloom jewelry.

The couple reportedly first met during a music session in May 2017.

A former SM Entertainment trainee, EJAE has songwriting credits on Red Velvet's "Psycho" (2019) and aespa's "Drama" (2023) and "Armageddon” (2024).


BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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