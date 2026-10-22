K-pop dance crew We Dem Boyz turns to music with debut single 'Cinema'

The acclaimed K-pop choreography crew, which has created moves for G-Dragon, Jennie and Jay Park, will step into the spotlight with the release of its first single on Nov. 9.

Street dance and hip-hop choreography crew We Dem Boyz will release its first single “Cinema” on Nov. 9, its agency Artistic Round Alliance said Thursday.

The upcoming release is expected to mark a major shift for the group, which previously choreographed dances for already-produced tracks. The dance crew will now create its own music for its dance moves.

Participating artists from outside the dance group will be announced at a later date.

The crew, led by Vata, has produced choreographies for Jay Park’s “Why” (2023), CL’s “Chuck” (2022), G-Dragon’s “Power” (2024) and Jennie’s “like Jennie” (2025).

The group also finished as runner-up on Mnet’s dance competition show “Street Man Fighter” (2022) and won the best K-pop choreography award at the 2025 Choreo Awards.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]