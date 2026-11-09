K-pop association pushes back on New York Times report over NewJeans contract

The industry group said the report overlooked Korean legal safeguards and the protections major agencies provide to minor trainees.

The Korea Popmusic Industry Association criticized a recent New York Times report on girl group NewJeans's contract, calling it a "one-sided and biased assessment" that overlooked Korea's legal safeguards for artist contracts and the value of the industry’s unique artist development system.

"We regret that [the New York Times] has taken the controversy surrounding an individual contract and interpreted it as a structural problem affecting the K-pop industry as a whole, without sufficiently acknowledging regulatory progress and the industry's efforts to improve its own practices," the association said in a statement on Monday.

The association said the Korean government's Standard Exclusive Contract for Popular Culture Artists and the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act help protect both the entertainment companies that invest in artists and the artists who can be in a relatively vulnerable position.

"Entertainment companies and artists across Korea respect the principles of the standard contract and work together under the framework of the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act to discuss, jointly draft and mutually agree on the terms of their contracts, which they then honor as they pursue mutual growth," the association said. "Protecting artists' rights remains an important issue that K-pop companies and the Korean government have long addressed through sustained attention and efforts to pursue institutional and practical improvements."

While the association's statement did not name the K-pop act involved, the New York Times reported on Thursday that contracts signed by the members of girl group NewJeans lacked provisions to protect minors.

The outlet wrote that the NewJeans contracts "show that despite years of promised overhauls and government intervention, little has changed, even for one of the most successful groups of its time." ADOR, NewJeans's agency, and parent company HYBE said the contracts were legal and negotiated in good faith, with adjustments accepted by the artists' parents.

The association also said the fairness and legality of exclusive contracts must be assessed by considering factors such as individual provisions, supplementary agreements, applicable laws, the circumstances surrounding how the contracts were entered into and whether the contractual obligations have actually been fulfilled.

"Failing to do so risks spreading a distorted perception of the K-pop industry and unfairly undermining the achievements and trust it has built over many years," the association said.

The association also explained that major K-pop agencies, including HYBE, sign the government's standard supplementary agreement for minors with all their trainees.

HYBE’s headquarters stands in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 28. YONHAP

"These agreements include provisions protecting their personal rights and their rights to sleep, education and rest," the association said. "In addition, major K-pop companies that are members of the association have designated youth protection officers in accordance with applicable laws and continue to oversee the implementation of relevant protective measures."

It went on to describe K-pop's trainee system as a distinctive model that can't be judged through a Western lens.

"Major K-pop companies operate comprehensive artist care programs, in some cases employing in-house medical professionals, to carefully protect artists' health, well-being and personal rights," the association said. "This dedicated approach to artist management and upfront investment represents a distinctive Korean industry ecosystem that should not be belittled as 'oppressive control.'"

The association also expressed concern over the disclosure of information about an exclusive contract currently at the center of an ongoing legal dispute, despite confidentiality obligations.

Haerin, Danielle, Minji, Hanni and Hyein hold an emergency press conference on Nov. 28, 2024, declaring that their exclusive contracts with ADOR had been terminated because of the agency's alleged breach of contract. JOINT PRESS CORPS





While NewJeans members Haerin, Hyein, Hanni and Minji are confirmed to be back with ADOR after a legal battle, Danielle is currently involved in a separate damages lawsuit filed by the agency. ADOR is seeking 33.1 billion won ($24.6 million), claiming Danielle, a family member and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin is responsible for the group's delayed return to activities.

"We must guard against unverified allegations or one party's perspective being accepted as objective fact in the course of a dispute, or issues arising from individual disputes being used to cast the entire K-pop industry in a negative light," the association said.

NewJeans debuted as a five-member girl group in July 2022, but went on hiatus due to multiple legal battles nearly two years after its debut. In April 2024, a dispute began between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min, the creative force behind NewJeans, following allegations of an attempted management takeover. NewJeans members claimed that their exclusive contracts with ADOR were terminated in November 2024, accusing the agency of breaching them.

ADOR disputed the move and sued to confirm the validity of the contracts. A Seoul court sided with the agency in 2025. Haerin, Hyein, Hanni and Minji are confirmed to be back with ADOR.

Correction, Nov. 10: Details changed to specify that the contracts were with the members of NewJeans.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]