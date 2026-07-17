K-pop album exports hit record high of $257.48 million in first half of year

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Seventeen's Wonwoo to unveil solo track 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter' on Friday
The release, which will drop on his birthday, will come while the singer is still serving his mandatory military duty.
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BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'
Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships
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Who is IU?
From a little-known solo singer to one of Korea's most celebrated entertainers, IU has built a career spanning chart-topping music, acclaimed acting and award-winning songwriting.
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K-pop group or not, Katseye says diversity is its greatest strength
The HYBE-Geffen girl group says the genre's zeal and community transcend borders as it builds global momentum ahead of its new EP and sold-out tour.