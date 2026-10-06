Koyote’s Kim Jong-min expecting first child

Kim Jong-min of KBS’s “Two Days and One Night” (2007-) poses for the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards held at KBS Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Dec. 20, 2025. NEWS1

The singer and TV personality says his wife is 17 weeks pregnant, with the baby due around March.

Singer and television personality Kim Jong-min is expecting his first child.

"Kim and his wife are preparing to welcome their first child," Kim's agency JG Star said Tuesday.

Further details, including the sex of the baby, will be revealed on the upcoming Wednesday episode of KBS's variety show “The Return of Superman” (2013-), the agency added.

Kim recently shared the pregnancy news while filming the show, saying that his wife is now 17 weeks pregnant.

“I stopped drinking for a year and took care of my health because I wanted to have a child,” Kim said, according to the show’s production team. “I think that helped us get pregnant sooner than expected.”

The baby is expected to be due around March next year.

Kim had previously spoken about his desire to become a father on television shows, such as KBS’s “The Return of Superman” and “Two Days and One Night” (2007-) and SBS’s “My Little Old Boy" (2016-), saying his lifelong wish is to become a dad.

Kim debuted in 2000 when he joined the co-ed group Koyote and has since appeared on numerous variety shows. He married his wife in April last year.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]