Koyote’s Kim Jong-min expecting first child

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Jarasum Jazz Festival 2026 returns with Grammy winner Nate Smith
The three-day Gapyeong festival returns this Hangul Day weekend with 64 Korean and international acts.
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Super Junior's Yesung marks 10 solo years with second Korean full-length album
Super Junior’s Yesung releases his second Korean full-length album and prepares for an eight-city Asian anniversary tour.
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BabyMonster to release new music on Oct. 23
YG Entertainment confirmed that BabyMonster will release new music on Oct. 23, its first since June’s “Sugar Honey Ice Tea.”
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Busan film fest kicks off with 'A-list' status for 1st time
BIFF begins its 10-day run with 247 films, major international guests and its first recognition among the world's top film festivals.