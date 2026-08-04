Korean remake of ‘The Intern’ starring Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee to hit theaters Sept. 16

A still from the upcoming comedy film "Intern" shows Choi Min-sik as an intern applicant. WARNER BROS. KOREA

The film follows the same plotline as the Hollywood original, with an older intern supporting a workaholic young CEO.

A Korean remake of the Hollywood comedy film “The Intern” (2015) is scheduled to be released on Sept. 16, according to Warner Bros. Korea on Tuesday.

Inspired by the film starring actors Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, the upcoming film features actor Han So-hee as Sun-woo, a workaholic CEO of a fashion company, and Choi Min-sik as Ki-ho, a new intern with 37 years of experience.

Despite years of experience in the work force, Ki-ho is faced with the biggest task yet: keeping up with his much younger new co-workers.

In the film's trailer released on Tuesday, Ki-ho goes online after work to study the latest trends among young people.

The film is directed by Kim Do-young, known for films such as the romance movie “Once We Were Us” (2025), which was also a remake, that time of a Chinese film, “Us and Them” (2018).

Hollywood's "The Intern" was a commercial success, grossing more than five times its production budget in 2015.

A promotional poster for the upcoming comedy film "Intern" starring Choi Min-sik, left, and Han So-hee WARNER BROS. KOREA

Han So-hee is known for starring in works such as the JTBC series "The World of the Married" (2020) and the crime film "Project Y" (2025).

Choi Min-sik is a veteran actor known for his role in critically acclaimed films such as "Oldboy" (2003) and "I Saw the Devil" (2010).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]



