Korean remake of ‘The Intern’ starring Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee to hit theaters Sept. 16

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Boy band Xdinary Heroes to hold third fan meet and greet
For the three-day "The X-Town" event, Xdinary Heroes will transform into sheriffs, fill the venue with rock music and interact with Villains, the official name of its fandom.
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Girl group AtHeart to release remake of Roo'ra's 1996 song
The upcoming single is part of AtHeart's "Time Travel Project," reinterpreting global and Korean hits from 1996.
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Alleged former teacher of Rescene's Woni defends singer from bullying accusations
The remarks came after an online post accusing the idol of being part of a group of bullies in middle school went viral.
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Singer Kang Kyun-sung to marry actor Yu Ha-jin in October
Their wedding will take place at a venue in Seoul on Oct. 30, according to Kang Kyun-sung's agency S27M Entertainment.