Korean dark comedy thriller 'White Blast' will be remade in English in Canada, with original director Hong Eui-jeong returning to helm the project.

The Korean dark comedy thriller "White Blast" will be adapted into an English-language remake in Canada, the film's distributor said Friday.

The Korean production company Louis Pictures and Canadian production company Rhombus Media will collaborate on the remake, according to Showbox.

Director Hong Eui-jeong, who helmed the original film, will also direct the Canadian adaptation.

Set in a rural train station, the film follows retiring station master Gap-soo and his young successor Hyun-taek as they discover a body inside a railway tunnel while on patrol and grow suspicious of each other.

The film topped the box office on its debut weekend and has accumulated nearly 578,000 admissions since its release on Nov. 18.

Rhombus Media is known for collaborating with globally acclaimed directors and actors on works like Park Chan-wook's HBO original "The Sympathizer" (2024) and the 2013 mystery thriller "Enemy," directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Rhombus Media founder Niv Fichman, who suggested the remake before its Korean release, was quoted as saying that "White Blast" is a story that should go beyond Korea and noted that it has universal elements that can appeal to filmgoers in Canada and around the world.





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