Korean film 'The Intern' debuts atop weekend box office

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At Bamti Film Festival, moviemakers bare the not-so-good, kind-of-bad and somewhat ugly
It's film festival season. There's been Cannes, Venice and soon Busan. Then there's Bamti.
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SeMA becomes first Korean art institution to win international award for accessibility program
Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) became the first Korean art institution to receive the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art’s Outstanding Museum Practice Award for its inclusive "Parallel Views" program.
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Young Posse to release digital single in October
The five-member K-pop group will drop “Go Ahead” on Oct. 7, its first release after an August collaboration project.
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BTS vies for record-extending 5th Best Group win at VMAs
BTS is nominated for Best Group, Song of the Year and Best K-Pop at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.