Korean film 'The Assassin(s)' tops 1 million admissions three days after release

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Park Hae-il steps into 1970s newsroom in Korean thriller 'The Assassin(s)'
The actor says curiosity drew him to play a veteran journalist in "The Assassin(s)," a thriller revisiting the 1974 attempt on President Park Chung Hee's life.
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Romance film starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jin-wook to release in December
“Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” follows two strangers who meet after painful breakups.
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‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea
The Christopher Nolan epic reached the milestone 33 days after its release in the county on Aug. 5.
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Mothers on a mission: Two women behind the camera bring fierce family tales to theaters
Kim Mi-jo's "The Journey to Gyeongju" and Lee Ji-won's "Portrait of a Family" depict two different, but equally intense, styles of motherhood.