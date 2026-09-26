Korean film 'The Assassin(s)' tops 1 million admissions three days after release

Directed by Hur Jin-ho, the film is inspired by the 1974 assassination attempt on then-President Park Chung Hee, which resulted in the death of the first lady.

The Korean historical thriller "The Assassin(s)" surpassed 1 million admissions in Korea on Saturday, three days after its release, its distributor said.

The film, starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, has amassed 1.05 million admissions as of Saturday morning, according to Hive Media. It debuted on Wednesday.

The movie topped the box office in Korea for the third straight day on Friday.

Directed by Hur Jin-ho, the film is inspired by the 1974 assassination attempt on then-President Park Chung Hee, which resulted in the death of the first lady. The shooting remains one of the most shocking events in the country’s tumultuous modern history.





Yonhap

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