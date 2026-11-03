Korea to hold first awards ceremony dedicated to virtual stars

The inaugural Virtual Icon Awards, the first event dedicated solely to virtual beings, will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 27 and 28, 2027.

Virtual idols will earn real-life recognition at the Virtual Icon Awards in February 2027, the Korea Virtual Human Industry Association said on Tuesday.

This will mark the first event dedicated solely to virtual beings, made famous by virtual acts such as boy band Plave, content creator group StelLive and more. The event will be themed “May your talent transcend the world’s stereotypes” (translated).

Exactly 20 recipients will receive an award, with four grand prizes across four divisions: virtual idol, virtual streamer, virtual character and virtual producer. One of the four grand prize winners will receive the inaugural virtual icon award — the most prestigious prize of the ceremony.

The winners will be selected through fan votes. The first round began on Tuesday. Following the second round of voting, set to open on Dec. 15, the final and third round of voting will begin on Jan. 20, 2027.

Winners will be announced during a two-day awards ceremony at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 27 and 28 next year.

“We will try our best to make the awards the starting point in which [virtual personalities] can be acknowledged for their talent and potential by overcoming boundaries and stereotypes,” Seo Guk-han, the association’s chief, said.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]