Korea to hold first awards ceremony dedicated to virtual stars

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SHINee's Minho apologizes for marathon controversy, rejects his race result
Minho's apology came after a video that appears to show another runner pushing him during the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon went viral online.
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From viral sensation to chart topper, Rescene aims to make 'miracle' last with 'Pulse'
After an online breakout propelled “Love Attack” to the top of Melon’s chart, Rescene returns with its fourth EP, “Pulse,” aiming for lasting success.
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i-dle's Shuhua named Taoyuan tourism ambassador for second straight year
The i-dle member returns for a second year promoting her hometown, where past campaign content drew 30 million views.
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Culture Ministry unveils 10 winners of 2026 World Webtoon Awards
Ten acclaimed series, including "Omniscient Reader" (2020–) and "Killer Peter" (2023–) won Main Awards ahead of the Dec. 3 ceremony in Seoul.