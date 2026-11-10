Komca chief elected to lead Asia-Pacific Music Creators Alliance

Lee Si-ha said will prioritize AI copyright protections and fair compensation for creators in his role as new chair of the APMA.

Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) Chairman Lee Si-ha was elected chair of the Asia-Pacific Music Creators Alliance (APMA), the Korean association said Tuesday.

This marks the second consecutive time Komca has secured the chairmanship of the alliance after its first term in 2021. Komca, which has served as APMA's official secretariat since 2021, will continue to oversee the alliance's administrative affairs and meetings for the next three years.

Established in 2016, APMA is an international organization representing music creators across the Asia-Pacific region. A total of 22 countries, including Korea, Japan, Australia, China and India, are members of the alliance.

The alliance works with the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (Cisac), a global umbrella organization of copyright management societies, to ensure that the voices of Asia-Pacific music creators are reflected in international discussions on copyright policy and regulatory reform.

Following Lee's election, Komca expects Korea to play a central role in strengthening cross-border cooperation to protect copyrights across the Asia-Pacific region amid the rapid spread of generative AI.

“We cannot move forward without cooperation and solidarity,” Lee said after his election as APMA chairperson.

Lee has put protecting creators' rights in the era of generative AI as his top priority, according to Komca. He plans to strengthen international cooperation to require disclosure of copyrighted works used to train AI models and establish fair licensing and compensation standards to ensure creators are properly compensated.

He also aims to expand cooperation with governments and international organizations to address unfair contractual practices, including buyout agreements that are disadvantageous to creators.

Lee plans to provide technical assistance and training to countries with less-developed copyright management systems to help narrow the gap with regions such as Europe and North America.

Komca believes improvements in royalty collection and distribution systems across the region will enable more accurate collection of royalties for Korean music used overseas, potentially boosting earnings for Korean music creators, including those in the K-pop industry.

“While music from the Asia-Pacific region has gained greater global influence, the systems and conditions for protecting creators' rights still lag behind those in Europe and North America,” Lee said. “As chair, I will work with member countries to narrow that gap.”

“Having demonstrated the global competitiveness of Korean music through K-pop, it is now time for Korea to take the lead in copyright protection,” Lee added. “Drawing on the experience and expertise we have built over the years, we will drive change across the Asia-Pacific region and amplify creators' voices on the international stage.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]