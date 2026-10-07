Ko1keyz debuts in Korea and Japan with new single

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Kakao Entertainment teams up with Atlantic Music Group to expand K-pop globally
The companies will collaborate on global strategy, production, distribution and promotion for K-pop artists.
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Hypeverse targets North America with ‘Weirdo’
The five-member virtual idol group will release its English-language pre-debut single Wednesday ahead of a planned debut next year.
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FT Island plans Christmas Eve Japan concert
The rock band will hold two shows at Pacifico Yokohama on Dec. 24, with fan club ticket lotteries opening Friday.
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Boy band TWS to drop second single 'TO US' in November
The upcoming single comes around six months after the release of its fifth EP "No Tragedy" in April and will feature candid stories about universal emotions and concerns.