Ko1keyz debuts in Korea and Japan with new single

The 12-member group formed through "Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai" released its first single in Korean and Japanese.

New boy band Ko1keyz, formed through the Japanese version of the Korean audition program "Produce 101" (2016-2019) debuted Wednesday in Korea and Japan, its agency Lapone Entertainment said.

Its first single titled “Ko1keyz” has been released in both Korean- and Japanese-language versions.

Along with the album's namesake title track, the single will also feature four other tracks: “Koigame,” “Key of Story,” a Korean-language “Shinsekai” and “Celebrate.” Koigame translates to “love-game” and shinsekai translates to “new world.”

Ko1keyz was formed through the audition program “Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai” — the fourth season since the first aired in 2019.

The group’s name reflects its ambition to be a “key” that connects it with fans. It also draws on the Japanese word koi, meaning love, which gives a nod to support from fans and producer Sekai.

Ko1keyz consists of 12 finalists selected from 101 trainees entirely by fan vote. The members are: K.Daiki, Shinhaeng, Ryuji, Kosuke, Issa, Towa, Siyoung, Yoshiki, Keito, Ryoga, Yura and Yuki.

Ahead of its official debut, the members released a digital track of “Ko1keyz” on Aug. 17 in Japan. Its music video has since surpassed 7 million views.

The group held sold-out fan meet-and-greet events in Tokyo in August and Kobe in September. It is set to meet Korean fans through four fan event sessions at Blue Square in central Seoul on Nov. 7 and 8.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]