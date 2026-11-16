Kiss of Life to make first winter comeback with 'Greedy'

A scene from a teaser video uploaded by girl group Kiss of Life on Nov. 16 for its upcoming digital single “Greedy.” S2 ENTERTAINMENT

A new teaser turns mannequins from the group’s “Sweat” era into the four members in winter looks.

Girl group Kiss of Life is set to make its first winter comeback with the digital single "Greedy" on Nov. 25.

Known for its summer-themed releases, the group plans to showcase a softer, more laid-back side with a warm, cozy sound suited to the winter season, its agency S2 Entertainment said Monday.

Kiss of Life also released a teaser video titled "KIOF is Coming to Town" on its official social media channels Monday. KIOF is short for Kiss of Life.

The clip opens with mannequins dressed in outfits from the group's previous release "Sweat" against a wintry backdrop on a film set. After a brief blackout, the mannequins transform into the members themselves, dressed in winter outfits.

Kiss of Life debuted in July 2023 and consists of four members: Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul. The group is known for songs such as “Shhh” (2023), “Sticky” (2024) and “Who Is She.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]