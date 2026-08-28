Kim Soo-hyun to make first Korea appearance in 18 months

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Wonderlivet 2026 unveils 42-act lineup for November festival
Japanese rock acts, virtual stars and Korean musicians will perform at the three-day festival in Goyang this November.
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MAMA Awards launches Fan Festa, opens Super Fan applications
CJ ENM will add a new fan event ahead of the Nov. 20-21 MAMA Awards in Osaka and has opened applications for its Super Fan program.
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SM Entertainment wins 12.8 billion won tax case over Lee Soo-man payments
A Seoul court canceled 12.8 billion won ($9,256,000) in additional taxes, ruling authorities failed to establish fair compensation for founder Lee Soo-man's producing services.
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Disability rights activist resigns as Seoul ambassador after critics accuse him of leaving ordinary worker open to hate
YouTuber Park We was appointed as a city ambassador on June 17, 2025. His two-year term was set to run through June next year.