Kim Soo-hyun to make first Korea appearance in 18 months

The actor will present an award at the Fact Music Awards in Busan on Sept. 19 after suspending domestic activities amid personal-life controversy.

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to make his first official public appearance in Korea in about a year and a half after suspending his activities amid controversy over his personal life.

The organizing committee of The Fact Music Awards said Friday that the actor will attend this year’s event as an award presenter at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Sept. 19.

It will mark Kim's first official public appearance in Korea since a press conference in March last year.

Kim suspended his activities in Korea after allegations surfaced that he dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Kim Se-ui, the operator of the YouTube channel HoverLab, which raised the allegations, was later arrested and indicted on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Kim Soo-hyun was ultimately cleared of allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act.

The actor subsequently resumed his activities with overseas advertising shoots.

He appeared on a live broadcast celebrating the 37th anniversary of RCTI, Indonesia's largest private television network, on Sunday.

In October, Kim is set to hold a fan meet and greet for about 20,000 people at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila as a model for the Philippine fashion brand Bench.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]