Kim Soo-hyun resumes activities after 16-month hiatus over Kim Sae-ron controversy

Actor Kim Soo-hyun attends a press conference in western Seoul on March 31, 2025, where he denied allegations of dating the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. YONHAP

After stepping back from the spotlight as allegations emerged that he dated his fellow actor when she was a minor, the "Queen of Tears" (2024) star is back working.

Actor Kim Soo-hyun has resumed official activities for the first time in about a year and four months after his career was derailed over allegations that he had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Kim filmed a commercial and carried out a promotional photo shoot for the Filipino fashion brand Bench, his agency Gold Medalist said Tuesday.

The appearance marks the first official work for the "Queen of Tears" (2024) star since he suspended his public activities in March of last year. It also comes after the police concluded in May that allegations that he had dated late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor were false and partially based on AI-fabricated material.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency has denied the allegation, claiming that the two were in a relationship only after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.

However, as the controversy gained momentum, several brands ended model contracts, while the release of the Disney+ series "Knock-Off," in which he was starring, was postponed indefinitely.

Kim Soo-hyun later filed a criminal complaint against Kim Se-ui, the operator of the YouTube channel HoverLab, on charges including defamation by spreading false information. Kim Se-ui was subsequently indicted while in custody on charges including defamation, violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, making threats and attempted coercion.

Actor Kim Soo-hyun holds a press conference at the Stanford Hotel in Mapo District, Seoul, on March 31, 2025, to address allegations that he had a relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. YONHAP

There have also been developments in lawsuits filed by advertisers seeking damages from the actor.

In a hearing on July 8, the Seoul Central District Court reportedly recommended that both sides reach a settlement in a lawsuit filed by outdoor apparel brand Eider against Kim Soo-hyun and his agency.

Eider initially sought about 2.5 billion won ($1.67 million) in damages, citing harm to the brand's image. The company later reduced its claim to about 400 million won, reportedly withdrawing its demand for damages related to the controversy and instead seeking the return of the remaining modeling fees paid under the endorsement contract.

Kim Soo-hyun is also in the midst of several other ongoing damages suits filed by advertisers.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



