Kim Soo-hyun prevails in Mido fee case

Read more
-
Mamamoo, T.O.P cancel Jakarta shows due to volcano erutpion
Mamamoo and T.O.P canceled their Sept. 19 Jakarta shows as volcanic activity and tightened safety measures disrupt the Indonesian capital.
-
Katseye's Megan speaks out against inappropriate contact during concert
Katseye member Megan said a fan grabbed her chest during the group's Paris show and urged audiences to respect the members' boundaries.
-
Le Sserafim keeps its confidence, loosens up with ‘Made My Night’
The octet recommends listening to the track while out on a girls’ night or while getting ready to meet up with friends.
-
Ateez's Hongjoong to release collab with Bazzi
The boy band member will release “ENOuGH (w/Bazzi),” a collaboration with the U.S. singer-songwriter, on Sept. 18.