Kim Go-eun takes top prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards

Actor Kim Go-eun poses for photos at the red carpet for the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, on July 31. YONHAP

Kim Go-eun took the top honor at the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards, while Tving’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” and Netflix’s “Better Late Than Single” were among the night’s other major winners.

Kim Go-eun, who starred in two of the most talked-about series of the past year — Netflix’s “You and Everything Else” (2025) and Tving romance “Yumi’s Cells” (2021–26) — received the highest honor at the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards on Friday.

“I have never taken it for granted that I get to work on a project,” Kim said as tears streamed down her face, after she was awarded the Grand Prize. “I try to approach every role with sincerity, determination and a strong sense of responsibility."

"I will keep working hard so that audiences remain curious about what else I can show as an actor, and I hope I will continue to be given opportunities," she said.

It marked her second win at the annual awards, after she won Best Actress for the titular role of Yu-mi in the first season of "Yumi's Cells" at the inaugural ceremony in 2022.

Yoona, left, and Jun Hyun-moo pose for photos on the red carpet for the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, on July 31. YONHAP Actor Park Ji-hoon poses for photos at the red carpet for the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards in Incheon on July 31. NEWS1

The Blue Dragon Series Awards, organized by sports and entertainment newspaper Sports Chosun, honor achievements in television and streaming, separately from the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Nominees are selected through online polls and evaluations by Sports Chosun reporters and industry experts. Winners are chosen by a panel of six experts and fan voting, the latter accounting for one-seventh of the final score.

Stars began arriving on the red carpet from 7 p.m. for the ceremony, held at the Paradise City resort complex on Yeongjong Island in Incheon. Many struck the standard cheek-heart pose, while others flashed the trending upside-down V sign.

Yoona, actor and member of Girls' Generation, and Jun Hyun-moo co-hosted the awards ceremony for the fifth year.

Park Hae-soo in ENA series "The Scarecrow" KT STUDIO GENIE

ENA's "The Scarecrow" had led the nominations for this year, with six in total. Park Hae-soo won Best Actor for playing a detective tracking a serial killer in the mystery thriller.

The top prize for drama, however, went to Tving fantasy comedy "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" starring Park Ji-hoon as a fresh-faced soldier serving up meals in the military canteens. Yoon Kyung-ho, who recently also found success with the SBS action series “Agent Kim Reactivated,” won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Tving show.

Shin Hye-seon won Best Actress for her master con artist character in Netflix thriller "The Art of Sarah."

Still from the first season of Netflix dating show ″Better Late Than Single″ (2025-) NETFLIX

In the variety division, the first season of Netflix’s reality dating show “Better Late Than Single” (2025-) won Best Entertainment Program. The show returned for its second season earlier in July with a new group of non-celebrity contestants who had never dated before setting out to find love.

Comedian Lee Eun-ji, a cast member who provides commentary on the show, thanked the participants for having the "courage to take part.”

“I sincerely thank you for sharing your lives and your personal stories with us,” she said.

Netflix reality show “Screwballs” (2025-) and Coupang Play’s “Saturday Night Live Korea 8” (2021-) were also major winners. Kim Sook of “Screwballs” won Best Female Entertainer, while Kim Won-hoon of “Saturday Night Live Korea” took home Best Male Entertainer.

Comedian Kim Won-hoon poses for photos at the red carpet for the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards in Incheon on July 31. NEWS1

A visibly emotional Kim Won-hoon brought a “Death Note” prop onstage to accept his award, referencing the notebook from the manga series in which anyone whose name is written inside dies.

“Whenever I attend an awards ceremony, I prepare not an acceptance speech, but how I’ll react if I don’t win,” he said.

“I was going to write the names of the organizers in the Death Note if I did not win, but since you gave me the award, I will let you live,” he joked.

Musical performances included the “Taste Boys,” a fictional boy band from “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” and Choi Ye-na, who was joined by the personified brain cells from Tving’s romance series “Yumi’s during her performance of “NemoNemo” (2024).

Lee Eun-ji from “Better Late Than Single” joined Tiger JK for “Angel” (2014), before the rapper took the stage with Oh My Girl's Mimi for “Good Life” (2001) and crowd-pleaser “Monster” (2009) ahead of the night’s top awards.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]