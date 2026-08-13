Kim Chae-won tops Picnic’s first-half female star poll

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NCT to collaborate with Seoul Fashion Week, marking its 10th anniversary
NCT will mark its 10th anniversary with an exhibition, runway show and charity bazaar at Seoul Fashion Week.
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NCT 127 to perform on 'America's Got Talent'
The K-pop band will appear as a special guest on NBC’s talent show days before releasing its seventh full-length album, “Blingy.”
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Twice's Chaeyoung leaves JYP to start her own label
The artist will pursue her solo career outside JYP Entertainment while remaining a member of Twice and continuing group activities.
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Xdinary Heroes' Gunil leaves band following fan insult allegations
The drummer is terminating his contract with JYP Entertainment over the controversy, with the band set to continue as a quintet.