Katseye’s Sophia to take break from group activities

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Blackpink’s Jisoo apologizes to fans over lack of events for group's 10th anniversary
Jisoo said she was “especially sorry” after backlash emerged over the group’s limited milestone activities, with only a small meet-and-greet, announced just two days earlier, scheduled.
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Listening rooms, headphone concerts turn music back into a shared experience
From group listening events to online DJ parties, music is becoming less solitary as new ways of experiencing it bring fans closer to artists and one another.
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Seventeen's DxS, esports legend T1 collaborate for 'Spotify Singles' track
The two are coming together in a special partnership for the song "One - Spotify Singles," which the League of Legends team will use as its official anthem.
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BTS wraps New York edition of 'The City' project
The "BTS The City Arirang - New York" citywide cultural program took place ahead of the band's concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.