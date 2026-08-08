Katseye’s Sophia to take break from group activities

Sophia Laforteza of Katseye arrives at the Spotify Best New Artist Party on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles. AP/YONHAP

The singer will take a step back to prioritize her “mental health and wellness” and be reassessed next month after the release of the group's newest EP.

Sophia of girl group Katseye is taking a temporary break from the group’s promotional activities to focus on her mental health and well-being.

In a statement posted on fan platform Weverse on Friday, the group’s agency said Sophia would be “temporarily unable to participate in upcoming professional activities,” adding that her “mental health and wellness are prioritized.”

“Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery,” the agency said.

The agency said it will reassess Sophia’s condition next month and provide fans with updates.

The announcement comes a week before Katseye is scheduled to release its new EP, “Wild.” It also follows member Manon’s announcement of a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and well-being in February.

Katseye was formed through HYBE’s global audition project “The Debut: Dream Academy” in 2023 and made its U.S. debut in June 2024. The group gained attention from global music fans after entering the Billboard Hot 100 with “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” last year.

The group consists of six members: Lara, Sophia, Daniela, Manon, Yoonchae and Megan.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]