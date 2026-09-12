Katseye's Megan speaks out against inappropriate contact during concert

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Min Hee-jin asked NewJeans if she should ‘scold ILLIT,’ Belift Lab claims in final hearing
In a lawsuit over copycat claims, the former ADOR CEO’s legal team said there was public consensus about similarities, but Belift says Min engineered the controversy.
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Le Sserafim keeps its confidence, loosens up with ‘Made My Night’
The octet recommends listening to the track while out on a girls’ night or while getting ready to meet up with friends.
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Ateez's Hongjoong to release collab with Bazzi
The boy band member will release “ENOuGH (w/Bazzi),” a collaboration with the U.S. singer-songwriter, on Sept. 18.
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Hwasa to become first female K-pop solo artist to perform at Rock in Rio
The Mamamoo singer will perform on the main stage at Brazil's legendary music festival, as part of lineup that also features Maroon 5, Stray Kids and Elton John.