Katseye's Megan speaks out against inappropriate contact during concert

Katseye member Megan said a fan grabbed her chest during the group's Paris show and urged audiences to respect the members' boundaries.

Girl group Katseye’s Megan said an audience member grabbed her chest during the group’s concert in Paris, calling on fans to respect the members’ boundaries during close-up interactions.

In a message posted Thursday on the fan community platform Weverse, Megan addressed the incident, which occurred when she entered the crowd to interact with fans during a performance on Katseye’s ongoing “The Wildworld Tour.”

“When we come down for ‘Time Lapse,’ we love being able to see all your beautiful faces and be able to hold your hands,” she wrote, referring to Katseye’s 2025 single.

“But let’s please be respectful and don’t touch us in inappropriate areas or inappropriately. Today someone grabbed my chest and left me a bit spooked!”

Megan added that while she understood the excitement during the show, they should behave respectfully to ensure a safe experience for everyone.

Katseye performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on June 5 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. AP/YONHAP

Katseye is currently on “The Wildworld Tour” across Europe and North America, which kicked off in Dublin on Sept. 1. Following its concert at Paris’s Accor Arena on Thursday and a stop in Amsterdam on Friday, the group will perform in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday.

Megan, 20, debuted as a member of Katseye in June 2024. Jointly managed by HYBE and Geffen Records, Katseye is HYBE’s first girl group to debut in the United States. The multinational group was formed through the audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023).

Katseye member Megan SCREEN CAPTURE





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]