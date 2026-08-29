Katseye's 'Animal' ranks No. 17 on British charts

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1Verse set for historic Gamescom performance ahead of new single 'Loop'
The K-pop boy band will become the first K-pop act to perform at Germany’s Gamescom, ahead of its new gaming-inspired single, "Loop," on Sept. 11.
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MAMA Awards launches Fan Festa, opens Super Fan applications
CJ ENM will add a new fan event ahead of the Nov. 20-21 MAMA Awards in Osaka and has opened applications for its Super Fan program.
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Hanteo Global, KBS Media sign MOU to launch global K-culture festival
H-Con, short for Hallyu Convention, will be built around the Hanteo Music Awards, which uses the sponsor’s music chart data.
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Boy band Riize member Wonbin named K-pop's top trendsetter in fan poll
Wonbin's outfits and hairstyles have attracted significant attention on social media, even from other artists' fandoms, according to the voting platform Picnic.