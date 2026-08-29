Katseye's 'Animal' ranks No. 17 on British charts

Katseye performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on June 5 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. AP/YONHAP

"Animal" stayed on British chart for a fifth week while the group’s newest EP "Wild" also secured a spot on the albums chart.

Girl group Katseye has landed on Britain’s Official Singles Chart for the five consecutive weeks with "Animal."

The song "Animal," one of the tracks from the group's new EP, ranked No. 17 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, down five spots from the previous week, according to the chart data released on Friday.

The EP’s lead track "Hootie Frutti" ranked No. 25, falling nine spots from the previous week and marking its second consecutive week on the chart.

"Wild," which includes both tracks, ranked No. 24 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100. The EP features five tracks, including "Pinky Up," "Bel Air" and "That Way."

"Golden" (2025), a track from the original soundtrack of Netflix’s animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) ranked No. 52 on the singles chart, marking its 62nd consecutive week on the chart.

Boy band BTS's fifth album "Arirang" ranked No. 92 on the albums chart, extending its run on the chart to 23 consecutive weeks.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joogang.co.kr]