Katseye to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October

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aespa’s Winter misses Dallas concert after shingles diagnosis
The performer sat out aespa’s most recent show as SM Entertainment prioritized her recovery from the viral infection.
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'God of Vocals' Lee Seung-chul marks 40 years with WOODZ duet, global tour plans
The veteran singer launches a tribute project with younger artists, beginning with WOODZ’s heartfelt duet “Our Story.”
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CJ ENM to host a monthlong K-culture festival in London in October
“Curated Korea 2026” will include screenings of tvN shows such as “The Ordinary Jackpot” and discussions with creators.
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Announcers Bae Seong-jae, Kim Da-young expecting first child
The couple married in May last year after dating for two years. The two reportedly met through the SBS television show "Kick a Goal" (2021–).