Katseye to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October

Katseye will perform alongside American singers Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

Girl group Katseye will perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, according to its labels HYBE and Geffen Records on Wednesday.

The group will perform alongside American singers Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney. The fashion show will be livestreamed globally on YouTube.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began in 1995 and took place annually until 2018. It was revived in October 2024. Since then, the show has featured K-pop artists such as Blackpink’s Lisa in 2024 and Twice in 2025.

Katseye debuted in June 2024 and is jointly managed by HYBE and Geffen Records. It is HYBE’s first girl group to debut in the United States. The multinational band was formed through the audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023).

The group is currently on its “The Wildworld” tour across Europe and North America, which kicked off in Dublin on Sept. 1.

Katseye is known for hits such as “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” (2025) and “Gabriela” (2025).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]