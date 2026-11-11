Katseye to headline Sziget Festival 2027 in Budapest

The girl group will take the stage on Aug. 11, joining a lineup that includes Lola Young and Fontaines D.C.

Girl group Katseye is scheduled to headline Sziget Festival 2027 in August in Hungary, according to its agency HYBE on Wednesday.

The group will perform on the second day of the five-day music festival on Aug. 11 at Óbudai-sziget, an island in the Danube River in Budapest.

Other notable artists such as Grammy-winning singer Lola Young and Irish band Fontaines D.C. are scheduled to perform at the festival.

First held in 1993, Sziget Festival is one of Europe’s major music festivals, with approximately 350,000 attendees this year. The festival has championed freedom, diversion and inclusion through music and the arts under its “Island of Freedom” motto. Previous headliners include pop stars Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish.

Katseye’s selection as a headliner at the festival further underscores the group’s growing stature in the global pop scene.

Last month, Katseye performed at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

“Wild,” released in August, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. The band is currently on its “The Wildworld” tour across Europe and North America. The group is scheduled to headline Lollapalooza India 2027 in January.

Katseye was formed by HYBE and Geffen Records through the audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy” in 2023. The group consists of six members: Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae. Manon and Sophia are currently on hiatus from the group.

Katseye is known for hits such as “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” (2025) and “Gabriela” (2025).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]