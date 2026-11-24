The girl group added five concerts in Manila, Australia and New Zealand to "The Wildworld Tour" for a total of 16 shows after selling out the original 11 dates.

Girl group Katseye has added five shows to the Asia and Oceania leg of its ongoing world tour, “The Wildworld Tour,” HYBE and Geffen Records said Tuesday.

The group will now perform a total of 16 shows across Asia and Oceania from January to March next year, up from the 11 originally scheduled.

The additional shows will take place in Manila on Jan. 30; Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 23 and 25; Sydney on March 1; and Auckland, New Zealand, on March 6.

The group's agency said it decided to add the shows after tickets for the originally scheduled concerts in those cities sold out.

“The Wildworld Tour” kicked off in Dublin in September.

Katseye previously sold out all of its originally scheduled shows across 27 cities in 10 countries in Europe and North America on the same world tour within 48 hours of tickets going on sale, according to its agency. In response to strong demand, the group added one show each in London; Belmont Park and Los Angeles in the United States; and Mexico City.

Katseye was formed by HYBE and Geffen Records through the audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy” in 2023. The group consists of six members: Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae. It is known for hits such as “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” (2025), “Gabriela” (2025) and “Pinky Up.”

The group is also set to headline Lollapalooza India 2027 in January and the Sziget Festival, Europe's largest music festival, in Hungary in August next year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]