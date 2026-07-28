KARD says goodbye for now with first and last full-length album 'Where to Now? (Part. 2): Nowhere.'

Mixed-gender group KARD in a promotional photo for its first full-length album, "Where To Now? (Part. 2): Nowhere" DSP MEDIA

After nearly a decade of challenging K-pop conventions as one of the industry’s rare mixed-gender groups, KARD is going its separate ways with its first full-length album, “Where to Now? (Part. 2): Nowhere.”

But rather than call it a goodbye, the quartet sees it as a pause.

“We all gave everything we had and saw the fruits of those efforts,” BM said during a group interview with reporters on July 22 in eastern Seoul, ahead of the album’s release on Tuesday.

“Now, I think it is time for each of us to turn our individual colors up and spread our wings in new places. Those experiences could create even greater synergy when we eventually reunite.”

Mixed-gender group KARD DSP MEDIA

KARD debuted under DSP Media in 2017 with four members: BM and J.Seph, both men, and Somin and Jiwoo, both women. While the group is hardly the first mixed-gender act in K-pop, KARD has been one of the most successful and enduring examples in recent years. The quartet built a global fan base, particularly in Latin America, thanks partly to its signature incorporation of moombahton and other Latin-inspired sounds in early releases such as “Hola Hola” (2017).

With their renewed contracts set to expire this year, the four members decided not to sign with the agency again. They stressed, however, that their decision does not necessarily mark a permanent disbandment.

Mixed-gender group KARD DSP MEDIA

“Many groups before us have said goodbye, pursued solo careers and later reunited,” Somin said. “I think it could be the same for us.”

“Where to Now? (Part. 2): Nowhere” is therefore both KARD’s final release before an indefinite hiatus and its first full-length album in its nine-year career. It is the group’s first release in a year, following its eighth EP, “Drift,” released in July last year, and a continuation of its seventh EP, “Where to Now? (Part. 1): Yellow Light,” released in August 2024.

“I am immensely grateful that we are finally releasing our first full-length album after nearly a decade,” J.Seph said, though he added that he felt just as apologetic toward fans for making them wait so long.

BM also said the album was dedicated to the fans who had remained by the group’s side.

“I thought a lot about how we had spent the past 10 years while preparing for this album,” he said. “I wanted to express my gratitude to the fans who have always stayed with us and give them as much as possible of what they have wanted from us.”

The album features 10 tracks: the lead track “Back to Life” and its instrumental version and B-sides “Armor,” "At Least," “Signal” and “Always” and four solo tracks — BM’s “Move,” J.Seph’s “Easy,” Somin’s “Backseat” and Jiwoo’s “Home Sweet Home.”

Mixed-gender group KARD DSP MEDIA

Built around the moombahton and tropical sounds that long defined KARD’s music, “Back to Life” is a message of reassurance dedicated to the group’s loyal fans.

“We cannot possibly convey all the love we have received from our fans in a few-minute song,” Somin said. “But we spent a lot of time thinking about how we could express as much of our love as possible, and how the song could give our fans a sense of reassurance and comfort.”

Fresh off their ninth debut anniversary in July, the members looked back on how profoundly K-pop had changed around them — from its sound and global reach to the way audiences perceive mixed-gender groups.

“Because we have many fans in Latin America, we often considered incorporating Spanish into lyrics,” Jiwoo said. “But these days, Spanish lyrics [in K-pop] have become so common. Tours in Latin America were not nearly as widespread when we debuted either, but now everyone goes there.”

BM believes KARD was fortunate to ride the tide just as K-pop was accelerating its global expansion. At the same time, he hopes the group’s career helped create more opportunities for the acts that followed.

“We did many things well, but we were also lucky to debut when K-pop was becoming increasingly global,” BM said. “Still, I believe we became one of the groups that can represent K-pop. We worked hard, and because listeners are always wondering who will come next, I believe new opportunities can open up for the artists who follow us.”

As KARD prepares to enter an indefinite hiatus, the members thanked one another for remaining together through the highs and lows.

“I feel incredibly honored and grateful that the group I was able to debut in was KARD,” Jiwoo said. “And because these three were my fellow members, the experience was even more joyful. I want to thank them for that.”

Mixed-gender group KARD DSP MEDIA

Somin said she hoped KARD would be remembered as a group unafraid to challenge itself.

“I want KARD to be remembered as a group that was never afraid to take on new challenges,” she said. “With every album, we put a great deal of thought and effort into presenting a new concept, and we spent just as much time thinking about how to bring each one to life.”

KARD will kick off its final concert tour, “Now Here,” with a Seoul show on Aug. 8, followed by a European leg beginning in Berlin on Sept. 1.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]