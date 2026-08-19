JYP's new girl group OurBirthday makes official debut with self-titled single release — in pictures

Read more
-
'Last chance to buy low': ONEWE crafts ambitious album that even gives fans a voice
The K-pop rock band has sets its sights on a breakthrough hit from its latest release, the 17-track “面: Unknown Atlas,” which features hundreds of fans on one of the tracks.
-
Riize’s Wonbin voted best fit for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ambassadorship
The Riize member led a Picnic fan vote after building a long-running connection with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.
-
G-Dragon's agency makes 500 million won birthday donation to support emerging artists
The artist's Galaxy Corporation gave $357,000 to support 50 up-and-coming artists through G-Dragon's Juspeace Foundation project.
-
i-dle’s Soyeon to make solo comeback in September
The upcoming release is her first as a solo artist in five years and two months, coming on the heels of a performance at Waterbomb Sokcho on Saturday.