JYP's new girl group OurBirthday makes official debut with self-titled single release — in pictures

Meet the seven members of OurBirthday as they step into the spotlight with lead track "Squeezy."

OurBirthday performs "Hungry" during its debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

JYP Entertainment’s new girl group OurBirthday held a press showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul to mark the release of its debut single “Our Birthday.”

Take a look at some of the highlights from the group's debut showcase below.





OurBirthday takes the stage for a photo call

OurBirthday poses for photographers during a showcase for its debut single "Our Birthday" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The members of OurBirthday pose together during the group's debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

OurBirthday smiles for photographers during a showcase for its debut single "Our Birthday" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The members of OurBirthday pose together during the group's debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ











BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]



