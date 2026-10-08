JYP scraps new Seoul headquarters plan over rezoned park

Read more
-
BTS RM asks fans to stop camping outside hotel during Peru tour
The group's leader urged fans in Peru and across the tour to stop gathering outside hotels, saying the noise is preventing members and staff from resting.
-
RM’s SFMOMA exhibition draws 7,500 visitors, generates record ticket demand
The BTS member’s first museum presentation has generated more than 50,000 reservations and record merchandise sales in San Francisco.
-
From behind The Weeknd's mask, Abel sings his love to fans in Korea
The singer brought his A-game to Goyang, Gyeonggi, over a two-night run, whipping fans into a frenzy in the country where his stadium career began.
-
Film industry says audiences, not politicians, should judge artistic works amid row over 'The Assassin(s)'
Korean directors and film industry officials attending BIFF urged politicians to let audiences make up their own minds about the controversial historical movie, as Singapore’s film festival reaffirmed plans to screen it.