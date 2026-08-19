JYP rookie OurBirthday brings 'whip-hop' to the party

Girl group OurBirthday performs "Squeezy" during its debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The multinational septet, whose name intends to capture the joy of such an occasion, hopes to carry on the label’s girl group legacy.

“Today is our birthday!” declared JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group as its members took the stage on Wednesday, making their debut in the crowded summer K-pop scene under a self-explanatory name that captures their hope to live every day like this one: OurBirthday.

The multinational act, JYP Entertainment’s first girl group in four years, consists of seven members from all around the world. With an average age of 17.8, they grew up watching groups such as Twice and Blackpink.

Now set to carry on JYP’s girl group legacy, from Wonder Girls and Twice to ITZY and NMIXX, OurBirthday hopes to carve out a place of its own in the industry.

“Given how many great artists have come before us, it would be a lie to say that we felt no pressure at all,” said member Achiraya during the group’s debut showcase held at Blue Square in central Seoul on Wednesday. “But that makes us want to work even harder, and we hope to showcase our own charms.”

Girl group OurBirthday poses for photo during its debut showcase held in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Managed by Innit Entertainment, a music label under JYP Entertainment, OurBirthday debuts as a multinational seven-member girl group consisting of Cho Hye-jin, Kuk Cho-rok and Shin Hye-won from Korea, Achiraya from Thailand, Baby from Taiwan and U and Kilala from Japan.

Cho, in particular, won first place in KBS’s audition program “The Ddanddara” (2024-25), hosted by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young. U, who also competed in the program, placed third.

“I’m really excited as this is the moment that I have been waiting for with my teammates,” said Cho, the group’s leader. “There will be plenty more opportunities for us to present our music and performances, so please look forward to that.”

Kilala from Japan said Twice inspired her to dream of becoming a K-pop idol.

Girl group OurBirthday performs "Squeezy" during its debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

“I came across Twice on social media when I was in elementary school,” she said. “That led me to audition for JYP and earn this wonderful opportunity.”

Achiraya, the third Thai K-pop idol from JYP Entertainment after 2PM’s Nichkhun and GOT7’s BamBam, said she first became interested in K-pop after watching videos of Blackpink’s Lisa dancing.

“The Blackpink members seemed to enjoy performing onstage, and that made me dream of becoming a K-pop idol,” she said.

Girl group OurBirthday performs "Squeezy" during its debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Aug. 19. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The septet’s debut single, “OurBirthday,” features four songs: the lead track “Squeezy,” a funk-inspired energetic dance pop; “Our Birthday”; “Hungry (Side A),” a prerelease sung by members Cho, Baby and Achiraya; and “Hungry (Side B),” performed by Kuk, Shin, U and Kilala.

The group is putting forward its own style dubbed “whip-hop” — a hip-hop-inspired musical and performance style that “whips together the seven members’ distinctive personalities.”

The name OurBirthday represents the group’s free-spirited energy and its desire to enjoy every moment as if every day were its birthday.

“When I first heard the name, I was very excited because it felt as though every day would be happy and special, just like a birthday,” said U.

Citing winning a rookie award this year as the group’s first goal, Cho said, “We want to take to many stages with our own individuality and charm.”

“Our goal is to forge our own path,” Kuk said. “We want people to remember us as OurBirthday, so our goal is to show who we are to more people on more stages.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]