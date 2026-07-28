JYP reveals all seven members of new girl group Ourbirthday

The remaining four members of JYP Entertainment's upcoming seven-member girl group OurBirthday. The other three members were previously unveiled on July 18. INNIT ENTERTAINMENT

The agency completed the lineup reveal for its first new girl group in nearly four years, introducing aspiring stars from recent TV audition shows.

JYP Entertainment, home to K-pop acts Twice and Stray Kids, has now unveiled all seven members of its upcoming girl group Ourbirthday as of Tuesday.

The agency introduced the remaining four members — Kuk Cho-rok, Shin Hye-won, U and Kilala — in concept photos released through the group's official social media channels on Sunday and Monday.

Shin appeared on JTBC’s audition program “R U Next?” (2023). U appeared on SBS' girl group audition program "Universe Ticket" (2023-24), and also competed on KBS' music survival show "The Ddanddara" (2024-25), where she placed No. 3.

The agency had previously revealed the other three members — Cho Hye-jin, Baby and Achiraya — on July 18. Cho won that same competition, "The Ddanddara."

Ourbirthday is JYP Entertainment's first girl group in nearly four years since NMIXX debuted in 2022.

The name Ourbirthday refers to the group’s determination to treat every day like it’s a special day.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]