JYP reveals all seven members of new girl group Ourbirthday

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Lee Chang-dong's latest Netflix film 'Possible Love' to hit theaters before platform release
The Korean auteur is returning after eight years with a picture that is set to compete at the Venice International Film Festival.
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Actor Park Jung-min cast to lead upcoming Disney+ series ‘A Man's Man’
The series, about a successful salaryman who goes back in time to rebuild his life, is set to premiere next year.
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Tomorrow X Together to hold exhibition celebrating seven-year journey
BigHit Music said Tomorrow X Together’s “Layers of Us” exhibition will run in Seoul from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6, tracing the group’s story from debut to its latest album.
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CJ ENM partners with Prime Video India to widen K-content's global reach
More than 100 Korean titles, including 26 new releases, will be available to Prime's subscribers in India over the next two years with multilingual subtitles and dubbing.