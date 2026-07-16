JYP provides first look at new girl group OurBirthday

Members of JYP Entertainment's upcoming girl group OurBirthday appear in a video released Wednesday. JYP ENTERTAINMENT

The teaser introduces the three-member group OurBirthday as JYP begins rolling out promotions for its first new girl group since NMIXX.

JYP Entertainment unveiled a video featuring members of its upcoming girl group OurBirthday, the agency said Thursday.

The agency released the video through its official social media channels on Wednesday, depicting the three members as they wander through different spaces before eventually finding one another.

OurBirthday is JYP Entertainment's first new girl group in four years since NMIXX debuted in 2022. The agency previously teased the group's concept by unveiling animated posters featuring three characters.

More promotional content for OurBirthday will be released through the group's official social media channels, the agency said.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]