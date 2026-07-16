JYP provides first look at new girl group OurBirthday

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J.Y. Park returns with summer single ‘WET’ ahead of Waterbomb 2026 performances
The singer-producer will release his first summer-themed track in six years on July 23 as the official theme song for the wet and wild music festival.
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Sci-fi epic 'Hope' opens atop Korea’s box office with more than 330,000 admissions
The Cannes-screened film, led by a starry Korean and Hollywood cast, dominated opening-day sales and advance bookings in Korea.
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The Studio M seeks deeper Europe foothold through new Granada partnership
The Korean drama producer signed an MOU with Spain’s Agencia Granada Global to pursue cultural exchange and joint opportunities in media, tourism and investment.
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BTS, Blackpink choreographers to compete in dance showdown in Seoul
Six dance crews from around the world, including Korea's 1Million, will compete in the International Dance League's Seoul event next month.